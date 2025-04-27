Win A Modified Mustang Dark Horse, Custom Bronco Raptor

Owning one wild horse is great. Having two is a dream come true. Thanks to Dream Giveaway, this fantasy can be a reality. It is giving away a supercharged ’24 Mustang Dark Horse and a customized ’24 Bronco Raptor in its latest charity program.

Dream Giveaway has raised millions of dollars for numerous charities over the years. These two vehicles should really increase that number significantly.

But you do not just get two wild horses. Dream Giveaway also hands you $45,000 for taxes.

Just winning a Mustang Dark Horse would be pretty sweet, but this version’s been upgraded with a supercharger and complete fuel system upgrade, bringing the total number of thundering ponies under the hood to 850. The H850 package includes an upgraded supercharger and high-flow air intake, not to mention professional installation.

Factory options include the Dark Horse appearance and handling package, Vapor Blue Metallic paint, Premier trim with color accent, Recaro seats, and 10-speed automatic transmission.

There are also appearance upgrades from American Car Craft. The Mustang portion of the giveaway, valued at $76,650 (not including the supercharger upgrade package) is sponsored by CJ Pony Parts.

Off-Road Dynamite

The other stallion is a bucking Bronco Raptor worth $94,320 before all the upgrades. Customized by CJ Pony Parts, it comes from the factory with 455 horsepower. It is decked out with a Shadow Black exterior, Onyx vinyl interior, 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6 and 10-speed automatic.

Interior upgrades include RTR Molle window panels, DV8 tailgate Molle kit and rear door pocked Molle panels, a Turn off road three-piece billet handle set and Roush floor mats.

External mods include an RTR tire carrier spacer for larger tires, DV8 front and rear Raptor bumpers and side steps, and a rear top-half Topographic vinyl wrap.

Bulking up the horsepower is a Ford Performance Power Pack, Cobb front-mount intercooler, turbosmart blowoff valve, K&N drop in air filter and an AWE switchPath 3-inch cat back exhaust.

Eibach Pro Lift springs make room for 17×9 Fuel Piston wheels, 37-inch Fuel tires. There’s also lightning upgrades and a whole lot more.

So, how do you win this part of Blue Oval greats? Go to https://www.dreamgiveaway.com/tickets/darkhorse?promo=STREETMUSCLE to purchase your tickets. If you spend $25 or more, you get three-times the number of entries. Be sure promo code STREETMUSCLE is used.

Funds from this Dream Giveaway program will go to the eight different charities Dream Giveaway Works with, a list of which can be found at www.dreamgiveaway.com.