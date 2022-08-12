Woodward Dream Cruise Convoy Targeted By Thieves

An unfortunately byproduct of attending events in other states is finding a safe place to park your vehicle along the route. This nightmare played out for an unlucky group of Mustang owners, who were having their vehicles towed to the Woodward Dream Cruise. While parked overnight at the Marriott by Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, thieves took the opportunity to steal the truck with three cars still on the hauler and drive away. Once the owner of the Ford F-350 was awake, he immediately called in the vehicles as stolen and the search was on.

This wouldn’t be the first time thieves have targeted a Shelby GT500, as only a few months ago a few were casually removed from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant before a police chase began. Fortunately these vehicles were recovered after they entered the metro Detroit area. Similarly, a locked storage unit couldn’t keep a thief from stealing a classic Mustang GT500 in Oklahoma. That Mustang unfortunately was not spared as nicely after being located in a field. Now we’re seeing the same problem hitting in the heart of NASCAR country.

So far only the two Shelbys have been recovered in this incident. The Ford F-350 tow vehicle, gooseneck trailer, and yellow S550 Mustang GT are still missing in action. If you are in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, you are asked to keep a look out for these missing vehicles and contact Charlotte, North Carolina police department at 704-336-7600 if you have any information. Hopefully the stolen Ford F-350, three car hauler, and Mustang GT will be found safe and the offenders punished accordingly.