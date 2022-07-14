You Can Now Own The World’s Fastest Ford Explorer ST

A few months back we covered a beautiful black Ford Explorer ST that went viral. While an Explorer might not be everyone’s cup of performance tea, this one stood out. Not only was it slammed with air suspension and oversized Rotora brake calipers and rotors, but it packed a very real sense of power that enabled the sport utility to knock down 10-second quarter mile times. Now instead of purchasing your own Explorer ST and trying to duplicate the build, you can save a lot of time and money by purchasing this one turnkey.

Since the last time we wrote about Kevin Krupski’s Explorer the list of modifications was already requiring a few pages worth of scrolling. Seeing as how the owner is a gearhead at heart, we knew he was far from calling it finished. FENFABrication went back in and fabricated a complete new turbo setup to complement the XONA Rotor 5451s turbos. After the new turbos were installed Krupski had ZFG Tuning retune it. The newly designed turbo piping, XONA rotor turbos, and tune resulted in the Explorer now making 707 all-wheel horsepower.

With over 700 horsepower on tap it’s hard to give a visual appearance, aside from the taillights. Krupski made the bold move to have the car completely wrapped by Terra Strada Design in KPMF Matte Iced Blue Titanium. The new wrap enhanced the Explorer ST’s appearance, but it’s the Velgen Classic5 V2 wheels that complete the exterior. The car was then returned to FENFABrication for a new rear toe arms and transmission mounts to keep the built 10R80 from any movement.

If you are having trouble leaving horsepower behind for a sluggish family hauler, then this Explorer ST might be the perfect opportunity to have both. The build pays attention to all aspects of the SUV from drivetrain to aesthetics. Remember, you can always tell the spouse that it was purchased for the family. You can check out a huge gallery of photos and the listing from GRautogallery here.