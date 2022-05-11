You Can Rent A Racy, 900HP Shelby Special Edition From Hertz

Fantasizing about stepping off an airplane en route to the vacation of your dreams might just help you survive the work week, but now there are 900 more reasons to get excited about your next trip. Thanks to a new, three-year partnership between Hertz and Shelby, you can rent a limited-edition Shelby based on a Mustang GT or GT500 — with the latter example belting out more than 900 horsepower.

Hertz and Shelby American have created driving magic again. —Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz

“Shelby American and Ford Motor Company changed the perception of American sports cars, starting with the Shelby Cobra in 1962,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American says. “Shelby later teamed with Hertz to create the 1966 Shelby GT350-H, which immediately became one of the most exciting rental cars in the world. Together, we made history again with both a reborn Shelby-GT in 2006, 2007, and 2016. Now we’re going even further with the first Mustang Shelby GT500-H, which is the most powerful rental car that Shelby has ever built.”

Following in the footsteps of its predecessors, these modern versions are converted from factory models at the Shelby American facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they also etch their credentials in the official registry. Both the 2022 Shelby GT-H and 2022 Shelby GT500-H receive familiar gold “Le Mans” dual racing stripes and unique rocker stripes, plus Hertz Edition and Shelby 60th anniversary emblems. Both models are also treated to a host of performance and aesthetic upgrades (see sidebars).

“Hertz and Shelby American have created driving magic again,” Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz says. “This partnership has made automotive history many times over the years, and we look forward to future collaborations that will continue to both push limits and delight our customers with exciting cars and experiences.”

2022 Shelby GT500-H Specs • Shelby by Whipple Supercharger System • 900-plus rwhp 3.8-liter supercharger • Gold finish • High volume supercharger intercooler • High volume supercharger heat exchanger • Open cold air intake system • Performance half-shafts • Shelby carbon fiber performance hood • Prepreg dry carbon fiber construction • Functional evacuation air vents • Air vent water management trays • Shelby hood strut system • “SHELBY” hood lock housing • One-piece forged aluminum mono-block wheels • 20×11-inch front, gloss black • 20×11.5-inch rear, gloss black • Performance spec tires • Shelby by Borla CAT back exhaust • Hertz engine caps • Over-the-top Le Mans style stripes • Driver and passenger side stripes • Leather seat recovers • CSM numbered engine plate • CSM numbered dash plate • 60th Anniversary badging • Window tint • Lighted door sill plates

Along with the production numbers, color choices for the two Hertz Shelby models are limited as well, which should make these cars highly collectible when they eventually hit the resale market. Hertz will offer Shelby GT-H fastbacks and convertibles in Rapid Red Metallic, Oxford White, Carbonized Gray, and Shadow Black. Meanwhile, a far more limited number of GT500-H models will hit the road, 19 painted in Shadow Black and another six in Oxford White to honor the 60th Anniversary of Shelby American.

If you are looking to rent one, they will soon be available at select locations across the country. The 2022 Shelby GT500-H can only be found in Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa, while the Mustang Shelby GT-H convertibles and fastbacks can be found in Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Tampa.