I Think We Need A Bigger Box — Ford’s New 7.3L Crate Engine Released

We’ve talked about Ford’s new 7.3L big-block engine — nicknamed “Godzilla” — both when it was released and when ProCharger announced its supercharger kit development . While ProCharger’s release of both a Fox-body and truck application confirmed that they saw what we all saw (a great engine-swap opportunity), finding one in a junkyard has been no easy task.

Ford Performance saw the same potential we all saw and just released a crate engine version of Godzilla aimed directly at performance enthusiasts looking to put a modern big-block engine into anything their heart desires. While the cost of entry into the Godzilla-swap game is fairly steep — MSRP is listed as $8,150.00 — being on the leading edge of something is rarely cheap.

As delivered, the crate engine is advertised as having 430 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 475 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, thanks to 10.5:1 compression and port fuel injection. The engine has a forged-steel crankshaft, aluminum heads (with great porting potential), and comes with the intake manifold and throttle body assembly, exhaust manifolds, ignition coils, and wires, and the same oil pan, oil cooler, and flexplate as included in production F-series trucks.

For control packs and engine accessory drives, Ford Performance asks customers to call its Techline, but we know for certain that the aftermarket is currently working on plug-and-play solutions and Holley EFI systems can be adapted to run the engines now, with a little work. While a potent package out of the box, it appears that all facets of the aftermarket are embracing the 7.3L, and judging by what we’re seeing, Godzilla will soon be a force to be reckoned with.