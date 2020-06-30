I Think We Need A Bigger Box — Ford’s New 7.3L Crate Engine Released

By Greg Acosta June 30, 2020

We’ve talked about Ford’s new 7.3L big-block engine — nicknamed “Godzilla” — both when it was released and when ProCharger announced its supercharger kit development . While ProCharger’s release of both a Fox-body and truck application confirmed that they saw what we all saw (a great engine-swap opportunity), finding one in a junkyard has been no easy task.

Ford Performance saw the same potential we all saw and just released a crate engine version of Godzilla aimed directly at performance enthusiasts looking to put a modern big-block engine into anything their heart desires. While the cost of entry into the Godzilla-swap game is fairly steep — MSRP is listed as $8,150.00 — being on the leading edge of something is rarely cheap.

The Ford Performance crate engine version of Godzilla is very similar to the production version as far as specs. However, you would have to order several different part numbers to get everything needed for a complete engine.

As delivered, the crate engine is advertised as having 430 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 475 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, thanks to 10.5:1 compression and port fuel injection. The engine has a forged-steel crankshaft, aluminum heads (with great porting potential), and comes with the intake manifold and throttle body assembly, exhaust manifolds, ignition coils, and wires, and the same oil pan, oil cooler, and flexplate as included in production F-series trucks.

For control packs and engine accessory drives, Ford Performance asks customers to call its Techline, but we know for certain that the aftermarket is currently working on plug-and-play solutions and Holley EFI systems can be adapted to run the engines now, with a little work. While a potent package out of the box, it appears that all facets of the aftermarket are embracing the 7.3L, and judging by what we’re seeing, Godzilla will soon be a force to be reckoned with.

While a solid baseline, we can’t wait to see what the aftermarket does with these engines.

Article Sources

Ford Performance
https://performance.ford.com/home.html
(313) 248-9774

More Sources

Holley
https://www.holley.com/
(866) 464-6553
ProCharger
https://www.procharger.com
(913) 338-2886

About the author

Greg Acosta

Greg has spent fifteen years and counting in automotive publishing, with most of his work having a very technical focus. Always interested in how things work, he enjoys sharing his passion for automotive technology with the reader.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Ford’s New Godzilla 7.3L Engine Is Getting Blown By ProCharger

The Ford Pushrod Returns With The New Godzilla 7.3L OHV Big-Block

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading