It’s always a little bittersweet when you come to the end of something, especially a project on the scale of our Project Boring 4-Valve. We have been through ups and downs, but in the end, we persevered and stuck with our plan to build a budget-friendly road racing and autocross cone-killer out of an old 4.6-liter WAP (Windsor Aluminum Plant) block mated to a Mustang Cobra chassis.

When our colleague Ivan Korda came across the 2001 Mustang Cobra with over 200,000 miles on the clock, it was a roller that included a 2004 Mach 1 WAP engine in pretty rough shape. The engine was not the original Cobra mill and was of unknown origin (as it was on a skid next to the chassis when purchased).

The plan was to build a naturally aspirated 4.6-liter Mod Motor that produces around 400 horsepower at the wheels. We named it Project Boring because it was not extreme in any sense, but we wanted to show what could be done to make a solid naturally aspirated engine as good as any crate engine Coyote. Ivan Korda (the project’s owner), is delighted with the result.

The next big step is to get it on the dyno and then out on the track by the end of the month. “We have not had it on track yet, but we plan to run it for the first time on July 23rd. But so far on the street, it feels awesome, with tons of usable power and a really strong mid-range. It pulls awesome to 7,000 rpm.”

A Quick 4-Valve Synopsis

Our project leader and engine guru, Todd Warren of Apocalypse Performance, echoed Korda’s assessment of the build. He added that the basic short-block could be used with stock heads, stock intake, and the more affordable 1-5/8-inch headers to make between 370 and 400 horsepower with similar cams. Or, he says, the cams could be swapped out for more peak output or low- and mid-range power applications.

One of the most significant upgrades to the short-block was the addition of custom MAHLE pistons with valve reliefs that Warren selected to go along with his cam setup. “We wanted 11:1 to maximize the power. Ivan was a little concerned about going any higher than that, considering he will run it on 93-octane pump gas. But, I was willing to go to 11.5:1.”

Warren adds that you need valve reliefs on Modular engines to get the most power out of them. With the stock pistons, you have to retard the intake lobe center to prevent piston-to-valve interference, and that kills all the mid-range power. “You can significantly improve the powerband by moving the cam a little. A couple of degrees of retard will increase the power and extend the RPM range while a couple of degrees of advance will shift the powerband toward the low and midrange. With stock pistons, you are confined to less duration and lift.”

Warren says there is no reason to be scared of compression with a 4.6- or 5.4-liter Four-Valve. The Four-Valve Modular combustion chambers are very efficient and are not prone to detonation. They are not unlike those of the Coyotes, which now have 12:1 from the factory, with the addition of direct-injection.

Getting Ready For The Rollers

For the final steps of the build, we documented the installation at Korda’s home shop. Korda also added a few accessories like a high-amperage alternator from Powermaster (P/N: 57781, stock plug configuration). The 200-amp unit produces 130 amps at idle and comes with a 3.0-inch underdrive pulley to maintain a proper alternator speed with a 7,500 rpm engine speed.

In stock form, the Mach 1 engine produced 320 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 317 lb-ft at 4,750 rpm — at the crankshaft. So when our mild performance build showed 413 horsepower at 6,680 rpm and 365 lb-ft of torque at 5,600 rpm — at the rear wheels — we were pretty pleased. Besides the peak numbers, the curve has quite a bit in the mid-range to better navigate those road courses.

Warren’s parting thoughts about the build are that the 4.6-liter short-block is a great starting point for any 93-octane, naturally aspirated build. “It’s suited for everything from a lightweight Mustang to a Marauder or even a truck. This build shows that higher than stock compression is not to be feared.”

“I am very pleased with the engine overall,” says Korda. “Our goal was 400 wheel-horsepower, and anything more is a bonus. This engine makes 413 horsepower and 365 lb-ft on a 100-plus degree summer day while on the dyno, and has excellent performance, especially for such a simple combo. It’ll be a pleasure to race this engine in a lightweight chassis like our Cobra.”

Korda notes that while it is a straightforward combo, the guys at Apocalypse Performance could easily replicate it for customers and make adjustments for most street cars. And the best part — it doesn’t break the bank. “Because we are road racing with this engine, we spent a little more on insurance parts to protect us from some potential failures on track. But if this was a street engine, it could be replicated for around $7,500. This includes all the machine work, assembly, parts, and custom intake manifold by Matt at NEP.”

Korda couldn’t be happier. He is anxious to get the Mustang out on track. Project Boring had some exciting parts added to make it an above-average performer on a budget. When we asked Korda if he had any “cons” for this story, he said he couldn’t think of any. That says it all. Another side benefit that Korda mentions is its simplicity. “You don’t have to deal with some engine swap challenges because this engine was originally in these vehicles.”

We can’t wait to see how it performs on the track! Stay tuned.

Boring 4-Valve Parts List

Short-block

Pistons – MAHLE, custom with valve reliefs, 11.2:1 compression ratio

MAHLE, Rods – Gen-3 Coyote

Crank – Cast 6-bolt ( 13 pounds lighter than forged )

Main bearings – Clevite MS2259HC

Rod bearings – Clevite CB1442HNC

Top-end/Cylinder heads

Cams – Todd Warren spec’d COMP Cams

Valve springs – COMP Cams 26123-32

COMP Cams Retainers – COMP Cams 799-32

COMP Cams Valves – Ferrea , F1450P intake, F1451P exhaust

Ferrea Head bolts – MAHLE

Timing Components

Camshaft drive kit – Ford Performance M-6004-A464

Chain guides Wonder Racing billet

Tensioner spacer – Wonder Racing

Wonder Racing Cam washers – Wonder Racing

Wonder Racing Passenger side, secondary tensioner – Cobra Engineering

Gaskets

Oil pan gasket & windage tray – MAHLE OS32426

Intake & manifold – MAHLE MS19506

Timing cover – MAHLE JV1164

Valve cover set – MAHLE VS50273

Oil filter housing – MAHLE GS33987

Engine oil filter housing – MAHLE B31703

IAC gasket – MAHLE G31324

Oil filter – MAHLE OC 705

Fuel Filter – MAHLE KL 181

Engine Parts

Oil pump – 3V Melling 10341

Lash Adjuster – 11-14 GT500) Melling JB-7500

Rockers – 11-14 GT500 Melling MR-944

Pulleys

Intake

Manifold – OEM Cobra with NEP 10-inch runner modification

Intake tube – JLT

MAF sensor – 2003/’04 Cobra

Injectors – OEM Coyote

Throttle body – Accufab twin 60MM

Exhaust

Additional Parts:

Oil pan – Moroso

Alternator – Powermaster 57781

Starter – Powermaster 9132

Engine mount – Steeda polyurethane

Tuning device SCT X4

Battery Dyna Batt

Spark Plugs Brisk GR14YS/GR15YS

Oil Cooler – Road Race1

Sensors