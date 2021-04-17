Project F-Word: Relocating and Plumbing the F100’s Fuel System

Regular readers are aware of the rapid progress on Project F-Word, as things have escalated quickly on our 1969 F100 project truck since being disassembled and rebuilt from the ground up. Now that the chassis and suspension are mostly sorted out, we’ve swapped a Ford Performance Gen 3, 5.0-liter Coyote Aluminator (more on that install to come) and a Tremec T56 Magnum 6-speed from Silver Sport into. This time, we go into re-designing and plumbing the fuel system to feed that Coyote.

In case you weren’t aware, 1960s trucks had their fuel tank in the cab, behind the seat; Chevy and Ford both. This is obviously not the safest location to put it—you’re essentially driving a bomb with all the fuel directly behind you at all times. That’s why it’s common for owners of these trucks to relocate the tanks to the rear portion of the truck under the bed, where the factories eventually moved them.

In the case of our project truck, which should make a lot of steam with the hot Coyote motor under the hood, we wanted to do just that—move the tank away from the driver and put it under the bed. Turns out that a 1969-1970 Mustang gas tank fits almost perfectly between the frame rails with just a tiny amount of effort. So that’s what we did, mostly using Holley’s parts along the way.

We started with the 400 lph Sniper EFI Fuel Tank System capable of supporting up to 750 horsepower. We added the renowned HydraMat Fuel Mat for good measure to prevent starvation, though the included tank does have a 4.3-liter internal baffle. The fuel system comes complete with the galvanized and powder coated tank, 400lph in-tank fuel pump, hanger, and sending unit so that all you need to do is plumb it to your fuel rails and wire it up.

We set out to accomplish that task, starting with removing the truck bed and rear bumper/brackets to allow us to move the center frame crossmember rearward enough to fit the Mustang tank. Then we supported the rear frame with jack stands to make it sturdy.

Next, we ordered up all the parts and fuel system hose, fittings, and such from Holley’s online wish list feature, and put it all together. This is a nice feature on Holley’s site—we use it all the time. Now that we have a complete, relocated (and safer!) fuel system to feed that hungry Coyote, this puppy is almost ready to hit the road and tear up a few autocrosses!

Replacement bolt-on filler neck and aluminum cap kit (Part# 19-166) Cut, Grind, Weld

In with the New

See You Next Time

In the next episode, we’ll go into greater detail on the Gen 3 Aluminator installation. And we’ve also got some steering upgrades to go with our modern suspension…not to mention everything else to get this rusty old farm truck into fighting shape. Stick with us!