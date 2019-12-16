PRI 2019: Driven Racing Oil Talks About Pennsylvania Grade Oils

By Amanda Bourne December 16, 2019

Driven Racing Oil has partnered with a refinery that processes Pennsylvania grade oil to produce the GP-1 line of synthetic, high-performance engine oil. In doing so they have discovered that by simply swapping their traditional engine oil base with the Pennsylvania grade oil, engine wear was cut in half. Driven doesn’t just bench test their oils either, all products go through rigorous durability testing in an engine to correlate the physical results of the engine wear with the lab results of the engine oil analysis.

About the author

Amanda Bourne

Amanda got her start in the industry as a car photographer and eventually started managing performance shops where she developed an obsession for old-school JDM. A firm believer in "built not bought" and always driving as fast as you can.
Read My Articles
 

