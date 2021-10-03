The Holley Ford Festival 2021: All Of Friday’s Action

The Holley Ford Festival 2021: Friday Photo Gallery

By Andrew Wolf October 02, 2021

Check out Ford Muscle’s gallery of all the Friday action from Holley’s Ford Festival, including the all-new off-road showcase, drift and autocross, show & shine, and qualifying for the NMRA’s heads-up and index eliminators!

Photo gallery

Vaughn Gittin, Jr. and Chelsea Denofa put on a show with their Formula Drift machines, sideways just inches apart as they shred years worth of rubber in minutes. That’s the cost of having fun!

Ford Racing's one-of-a-kind electric Cobra Jet Mustang made a series of exhibition laps -- with three large battery packs (one in the nose, one behind the driver's seat, and another in the trunk), four large electric motors, the car weighs an eye-popping 5,000 lbs., but has been 8.0's in the 1/4-mile and went 8.40s here this weekend. The team says the 1,500 horsepower (and 2,000-horse-capable) machine is limited more by traction than anything in its quest for the sevens.

Holley’s brand new (and we mean so new that it was built in just a couple of days before the kickoff to Ford Fest) has been a huge hit.

HooptieX brought out a collection of, well….hoopties, to rip around the off-road course, including an Aerostar van, a Mustang, a 90s Ford Taurus, and more. These guys were blowing up radiators and airbags and ripping off bodywork as they caught air over the jumps.

About the author

Andrew Wolf

Andrew has been involved in motorsports from a very young age. Over the years, he has photographed several major auto racing events, sports, news journalism, portraiture, and everything in between. After working with the Power Automedia staff for some time on a freelance basis, Andrew joined the team in 2010.
Read My Articles
 

