The Holley Ford Festival 2021: All Of Friday’s Action

© 2017 Power Automedia. All rights reserved.
Check out Ford Muscle’s gallery of all the Friday action from Holley’s Ford Festival, including the all-new off-road showcase, drift and autocross, show & shine, and qualifying for the NMRA’s heads-up and index eliminators!
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_22-00-19_841014
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-44-18_887503
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-58-16_662990
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-44-30_168652
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-51-41_375292
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-58-42_806422
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-43-49_861584
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-58-49_677415
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-52-13_826584
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-58-56_457820
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-58-03_860135
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-59-02_664871
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_22-00-38_908741
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-59-09_165913
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-59-15_223628
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-58-36_239593
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-59-21_656173
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_22-00-13_587360
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-58-22_860330
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-59-28_214955
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-59-34_836125
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-59-41_173817
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-59-53_067883
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-57-57_149913
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-58-10_769072
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-59-58_955076
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_22-00-05_626759
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_22-00-25_731585
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-42-34_472874
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_22-00-32_257069
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_22-00-47_246673
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-52-27_298476
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-59-47_028612
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-52-21_215472
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-52-06_968037
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-52-00_623956
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-51-53_961475
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_21-58-29_416812
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-51-47_735125
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-51-35_124993
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-51-29_525794
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-51-24_114649
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-51-15_406972
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-51-08_997983
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-51-02_895674
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-50-56_655800
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-50-46_962137
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-50-40_487611
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-50-34_301520
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-50-28_285296
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-50-08_145766
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-50-01_724721
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-49-55_599523
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-49-49_240984
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-49-43_393736
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-48-58_712485
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-49-37_484704
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-49-31_118552
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-49-24_496387
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-49-18_296236
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-49-12_199938
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-49-05_674656
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-48-52_422206
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-48-45_733241
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-48-38_750715
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-48-32_340989
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-42-40_320812
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-48-26_321955
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-48-20_046501
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-48-13_610906
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-48-07_578379
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-48-01_015967
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-41-36_087240
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-41-51_065500
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-41-57_528007
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-42-03_490139
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-43-04_297885
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-43-16_354643
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-42-09_951275
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-42-16_586798
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-42-27_853844
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-42-46_062771
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-42-51_711709
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-42-58_285942
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-43-09_814477
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-43-22_536187
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-43-28_258598
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-43-35_216421
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-43-44_056409
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-46-01_799445
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-43-55_845211
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-44-01_768445
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-44-07_435241
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-44-13_293929
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-44-24_167678
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-44-36_226799
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-44-43_037681
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-44-49_032189
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-44-54_579546
the-holley-ford-festival-2021-all-of-fridays-action-2021-10-01_20-45-00_487092
Vaughn Gittin, Jr. and Chelsea Denofa put on a show with their Formula Drift machines, sideways just inches apart as they shred years worth of rubber in minutes. That’s the cost of having fun!
Ford Racing's one-of-a-kind electric Cobra Jet Mustang made a series of exhibition laps -- with three large battery packs (one in the nose, one behind the driver's seat, and another in the trunk), four large electric motors, the car weighs an eye-popping 5,000 lbs., but has been 8.0's in the 1/4-mile and went 8.40s here this weekend. The team says the 1,500 horsepower (and 2,000-horse-capable) machine is limited more by traction than anything in its quest for the sevens.
Holley’s brand new (and we mean so new that it was built in just a couple of days before the kickoff to Ford Fest) has been a huge hit.
HooptieX brought out a collection of, well….hoopties, to rip around the off-road course, including an Aerostar van, a Mustang, a 90s Ford Taurus, and more. These guys were blowing up radiators and airbags and ripping off bodywork as they caught air over the jumps.
Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!