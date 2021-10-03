The Holley Ford Festival 2021: HUGE Saturday Photo Gallery

Ford fans turned it up a notch at Beech Bend Raceway as guests’ attendance ramped up with record breaking numbers. Everyone was excited to see their beloved brand on display and in action! The grassy hills became cloaked in beautiful show cars for the FordMuscle.com show and shine. The drag strip stayed loud and proud with mind numbingly fast NMRA cars. Behind the drag strip the circle track provided ample room for the drift cars to entertain fans with clouds of smoke. Even the Ultra 4 buggies took part in the action! Between rounds of drift exhibition you could find some of the most talented AutoX drivers battling against the clock while dodging cones. Fans lucked out as the rain held out until almost dusk.

Wrong Turn

Sometimes making a wrong turn can be a positive thing. In the case of Josh Mitchell asking for directions to the Holley Ford Festival entrance resulted in an impromptu photo shoot of his beautiful 1985 Mustang GT! Mitchell’s Mustang made a 2 hour trek to be with good Ford friends during the car show event. Don’t let the car’s good looks fool you, this one is far from just a show car as a 410 cubic inch small block with 605 horsepower resides below the cowl hood.

Knowing he needed to be able to put the power to the ground meant the suspension would have to be handled. Coilovers, UPR k-member and control arms were all installed. Completing the build is a set of RC Component’s Hammer wheels. We look forward to having this Mustang grace the FordMuscle.com website.

Snake Venom

There are only a few cars that come close to how photogenic Spencer’s Terminator Cobra is. The bright blue paint is offset only by black Weld bead lock wheels on the rear. A pair of BBS forged wheels fill in the front fender well. Six piston Wilwood brakes bring the car to a halt.

With a plate like “SNK VNM” you know this car is packing serious horsepower. Thanks to a Gen 5 3.0 Whipple this car is seeing close to four-digit horsepower!

Silver Fox

Yet another eye caching 4-Eyed Mustang got our attention. How could it not with an engine bay like this! Jamey Mattingly’s 1986 Mustang GT is rocking a 2016 Gen 2 Coyote mated to a T56. While a Coyote motor in a fox is a great power to weight ratio, Mattingly took it a step further adding a D1SC Procharger. Making sure exhaust gases have a clear escape path are BBK headers, x-pipe and Flowmaster mufflers.

Keeping traction are Nitto tires wrapped around a clean set of CCW wheels. Wilwood brakes bring this foxbody to a halt with great force. A mix of QA1 and Maximum Motorsport components round off the handling department.

Twenty-three year old Autumn Schwalbe was racing this weekend in bracket competition to earn her license and get more familiarized with her Fox body Mustang that was built for the NMRA’s Modular Muscle class. But the Yipsilanti, Michigan native is no stranger to drag racing — she’s owned the self-built car for three years and has spent the last couple of seasons getting accustomed to its nuances.

The ’89 Fox features a unique “Smoke Grey” hue (a rare Mercury-coded color that’s a modern cross of white and grey) with a Gen 2 Coyote swap that Autumn and her father completed at home in their garage, topped with a Gen 5 3.0L Whipple supercharger. Behind it is a Turbo 400 transmission that, without an air shifter, is rowed manually.

“Last year we got it done as just a stock Coyote with no tune and went out to the track to get used to it. We then got it fully put together in April of this year, right before the NMRA St. Louis race. So, that was my first race in this car with the Whipple supercharger and the full combination. Getting used to it and working the kinks out has been the main priority this year,” she says.

With her competition license secured over the weekend, Autumn progressed from the 10’s into the consistent 9.70 range — “we’ve got a very conservative tune, so once we mess with a few things, we’re definitely hoping to go faster,” she adds.