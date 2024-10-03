As it rumbles into view, you might just assume that Travis Ford’s 1986 Mustang LX is simply one of the cleanest Fox Mustangs around. Thanks to the tone of the classic Bassani exhaust system, you might never know there is a modern engine underhood, but you know this four-eye coupe looks great without being too over the top (even if it is Coyote-swapped).

I like pulling up to a show or cruise in and opening the hood and seeing people’s reactions because of the Coyote sitting in the engine compartment… — Travis Ford, owner

Long before he purchased this Coyote-swapped project, Travis got hooked on hot rods, and Fox Mustangs in particular, thanks to a pal who had impeccable taste in teenage transportation. Having one of these rides in high school was the pinnacle of cool, so it’s easy to see why that experience stuck.

“When I started high school, I hung out with older guys who drove Camaros, Mustangs, 4×4 trucks, etcetera. My best friend in high school had a ’87 Mustang GT convertible that had ‘Faster than a Heartbeat’ painted on the rear bumper. That got all the Chevrolet guys fired up. I love the way that car sounded, looked, and ran,” Travis explained. “That’s where the love of cars started for me. I dreamed of the day I could have a Mustang. It was the car to have in high school. I knew I would find a way to get one. I just couldn’t afford one or the insurance (at the time).”

It’s a familiar story for many of us, and if you grew up in this era, it will take you back to a simpler time. It was a time of bright colors, big hair, and attainable performance. It gave us the Mustangs that were both affordable and primed for greater things thanks to their burgeoning aftermarket support. And, for many, it was an era that we still celebrate to this day.

“…When I was 20 years old, I got my first 1990 Mustang LX with an automatic trans. I installed a shift kit and 4:10 gears,” he said. “I thought it was the fastest car on the street. I quickly found out it wasn’t. Nevertheless, I loved that car.”

Not having the fastest car doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the car, but the passion invoked by those earliest experiences led him down the performance path with a string of cool rides, including a 2022 Mustang GT with Super Snake suspension and wheels, a 1972 F-100 with a factory 302 engine and a C4 trans and factory air; a 1983 Malibu wagon with an LS engine with a 4L60 trans.

“I have owned a lot of Fox-bodies — too many to count. I’ve also had several Camaros, C10 trucks, and a Factory Five 33 coupe,” Travis said. “I have an ’87 Mustang coupe with a Dart 347, AFR 205 heads, a Pony Down turbo kit with a 76mm turbo, Magnum transmission, a Holley Terminator X, and a Holley dash. I built a custom, 3-inch stainless exhaust. It has 18-inch Victory Tracks wheels.”

In the case of this Coyote-swapped coupe, it was the classic styling of the four-eyed Fox blended with the modern powertrain, wheels, and more. From the moment he saw this Regatta Blue ride, he loved the car, and who could blame him? Of course, once he bought the coupe powered by a modern 5.0-liter, he had to make a few changes to make it his own.

“I took the Victory wheels off and installed my CCW DS570 wheels, added ’94-’95 spindles, changed out the interior quarter panels, installed new front seat belts, and replaced the hood hinges and buckets,” Travis said. “I also had the windows tinted to 15 percent and installed a reverse lockout for the T-56 trans. I have it scheduled to be repainted this fall.”

Outside of the coupe’s classic lines, much of the car’s allure is under the hood, where a Gen 1 Coyote 5.0-liter engine under the sway of a Ford Performance Control Pack delivers in excess of its 460 horsepower rating courtesy of a free-flowing exhaust consisting of a Bassani X-pipe, Bassani mufflers, and Flowmaster 2.5-inch tailpipes.

“I love how clean the engine bay is,” Travis said. “I like pulling up to a show or cruise-in and opening the hood and seeing people’s reactions because of the Coyote sitting in the engine compartment. I also love that it has air conditioning.”

The engine in that bay is nestled in a Team Z K-member, which, along with a pair of Maximum Motorsports subframe connectors, fortifies the chassis for consistent performance from its suspension. These underpinnings are enhanced with Raceland struts, shocks, and springs, while Team Z lower control arms plant the rear CCW DS570 wheels wrapped in Nitto NT-555 rubber.

“It drives and rides great for a lowered Fox body,” Travis enthused.

Even though it was a fully realized project when he bought it, most of us can’t resist the siren’s song of more mods and more performance. Sure, a naturally aspirated Coyote in a lightweight Fox is a fun combo, but it would be a lot more fun with a generous dose of supercharged boost.

“I’m actually adding a ProCharger D-1X, fuel system, injectors, and a custom 3-inch exhaust this fall/winter,” Travis said. “…I think I will be satisfied with that for a while.”

Even as it stands, the car is a total head-turner for fans of early Foxes, particularly those less common coupes. With its eye-catching Regatta Blue paint job, it certainly attracted attention when it rolled onto the scene at Mustang Week 2024.

“Most people who see the car seem to really like it,” Travis said. “They love the Coyote engine and wheels. I think the color of the car also gets a lot of attention.”

We were among those appreciating during ’Stangs & Games presented by BOOSTane at Player 1UP at Mustang Week 2024. So much so that it earned a spot in the Ford Muscle Great 8, a single-eliminator contest voted for on the Ford Muscle Facebook page. So keep an eye out for stories on the other Great 8 contests, and be sure to vote for your favorites.

The winning car owner will score a trip to Mustang Week Texas in April 2025, including a hotel room for four days, a VIP Package including a Golden Ticket (access to every event), a $500 gas card, and $500 for food and drinks. The winner will accept a Ford Muscle Great 8 winner trophy on stage at Mustang Week Texas. The winning vehicle will also be immortalized on a Mustang Week 2025 T-shirt.