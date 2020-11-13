2020 Product Showcase: IDIDIT’s Lightweight Digital Dash Mounts

As technology continues its rapid advancement, all-in-one digital dashes are becoming more standard fare in racing and other applications, taking what was once a dashboard full of analog gauges and transforming it into a unit not much larger than a cell phone — many of them also housing the brains of electronic fuel injection system inside — that features all of your vehicle’s vitals in one fully-customizable device.

While dashboard retrofits can be crafted if you wish to place a digital dash where the original cluster was located, those with more race-specific cars may choose to mount the unit on the steering column itself. This often entails a chassis builder fabricating and welding a frame onto the shaft, but if you’re looking for a more out-of-the-box solution, the team at IDIDIT has just the ticket.

Designed to be used with its Pro-Fab series of competition steering columns or with existing tubing or steering columns, IDIDIT has launched its new lightweight aluminum dash mounts. These mounts are precision laser-cut and CNC-machined, and come in a brushed finish; they slide over the steering tube, clamp on and adjust with ease for use in drag racing, autocross, off-road, import tuner and related racing applications.

The dash mounts can can also mount onto 1-¾- or 2-inch tubing so you can mount them directly to a roll cage or custom-fabbed steering column. Once installed, they provide a rigid mounting surface for most digital dashes on the market, including popular offerings from Racepak, Holley Performance Products, AEM and others.

“The Pro-Fab digital dash mounts are super-light and save weight,” notes Trever Cornwell of IDIDIT. “They offer a rigid mounting surface and can be adjusted to fit the driver, then locked into place. Just like all other IDIDIT products, the Pro-Fab dash mounts are proudly made in the USA.”