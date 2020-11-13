2020 Product Showcase: IDIDIT’s Lightweight Digital Dash Mounts

By Andrew Wolf November 13, 2020

As technology continues its rapid advancement, all-in-one digital dashes are becoming more standard fare in racing and other applications, taking what was once a dashboard full of analog gauges and transforming it into a unit not much larger than a cell phone — many of them also housing the brains of electronic fuel injection system inside — that features all of your vehicle’s vitals in one fully-customizable device.

While dashboard retrofits can be crafted if you wish to place a digital dash where the original cluster was located, those with more race-specific cars may choose to mount the unit on the steering column itself. This often entails a chassis builder fabricating and welding a frame onto the shaft, but if you’re looking for a more out-of-the-box solution, the team at IDIDIT has just the ticket.

Designed to be used with its Pro-Fab series of competition steering columns or with existing tubing or steering columns, IDIDIT has launched its new lightweight aluminum dash mounts. These mounts are precision laser-cut and CNC-machined, and come in a brushed finish; they slide over the steering tube, clamp on and adjust with ease for use in drag racing, autocross, off-road, import tuner and related racing applications.

The dash mounts can can also mount onto 1-¾- or 2-inch tubing so you can mount them directly to a roll cage or custom-fabbed steering column. Once installed, they provide a rigid mounting surface for most digital dashes on the market, including popular offerings from Racepak, Holley Performance Products, AEM and others.

“The Pro-Fab digital dash mounts are super-light and save weight,” notes Trever Cornwell of IDIDIT. “They offer a rigid mounting surface and can be adjusted to fit the driver, then locked into place. Just like all other IDIDIT products, the Pro-Fab dash mounts are proudly made in the USA.”

Article Sources

IDIDIT
https://www.ididitinc.com
(517) 424-0577

About the author

Andrew Wolf

Andrew has been involved in motorsports from a very young age. Over the years, he has photographed several major auto racing events, sports, news journalism, portraiture, and everything in between. After working with the Power Automedia staff for some time on a freelance basis, Andrew joined the team in 2010.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading