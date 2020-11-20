2020 Product Showcase: It’s A Mod, Mod, Mod, Mod World With QA1

By Bobby Kimbrough November 20, 2020

We ripped the title from the 1963 comedy film, It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, but there is nothing funny about QA1’s new Mod Series shocks. In fact, these shocks are serious business.

For many car enthusiasts, getting the right feel is at the top of the list for their cars. These shocks probably are not for the daily commuter that only goes between the office and home, staying 15mph under the speed limit – although he could probably still benefit from them.

QA1’s Mod Series shocks will probably find a home with enthusiasts that do spirited driving. Perhaps some Pro-Touring, Autocross events, club racing, or weekend warrior at the local strip. We’ve even seen the top drag racers sporting the Mod Series shocks on their purpose-built race cars.

What Does It Do?

Like most adjustable shocks, these Mod Series shocks allow users to dial in suspension settings (compression and rebound) while on the car. They work in many different applications and a turn of the knob is all it takes to make fine-tune adjustments of the shock – which is a big deal if you take cornering or launching off the line seriously.

When you get into this class of shocks, it is common for enthusiasts to have the shocks rebuilt or have the internal valves replaced for a certain tune-up. In the past, this has required the user to pull the shocks off the vehicle and send them into the factory for service.

QA1’s Mod Series shocks have changed that with their unique modular valve pack system which can be swapped out without dissembling the shock. In fact, the shocks don’t even need to be removed from the vehicle. This means that re-valving shocks take minutes instead of days.

How It Works

QA1’s new MOD shocks have an assortment of available valve packs that are easily swapped out via five Allen-head screws. The revolutionary new “QuickTune technology” allows you to keep the shocks on the vehicle, remove the valve pack, and just replace it with the one that has your desired adjustment range. Per their press release, the replacement does not affect the oil path or expose its internals to any contaminants.

They are double-adjustable for compression as well as rebound and feature an adjustable low-speed bleed, allowing you to fine-tune ride quality and weight transfer on corners. Other features include 24-clicks of adjustability, a large solid piston with a blow-off valve, indexable shock base eyelets, an external nitrogen gas-charged canister, Teflon-infused anodized bodies, and all included tools and hardware.

If you want to improve cornering, or need more information on QA1’s Mod Series shocks, visit them online at QA1.

Article Sources

QA1
https://www.qa1.net
(800) 721-7761

About the author

Bobby Kimbrough

Bobby grew up in the heart of Illinois, becoming an avid dirt track race fan which has developed into a life long passion. Taking a break from the Midwest dirt tracks to fight evil doers in the world, he completed a full 21 year career in the Marine Corps.
Read My Articles
 

