2020 Product Showcase: Koul Tools Nylon Fuel Line Assembly Kit

Nylon fuel line can be a pain to work with. While it’s not as “pokey” as assembling a steel-braided hose, it’s not easy by any stretch of the imagination. That is what motivated the team at Koul Tools to develop a tool to easily assemble 5/16-inch and 3/8-inch nylon line onto all of the requisite fittings.

“Mechanics and car enthusiasts have been asking for a solution to assemble nylon fuel lines and we’ve responded,” said Dick Raczuk, founder of Koul Tools. What Raczuk came up with is a heavy-duty assembly kit with specially designed clamps to secure both the line and the fitting, which is then mated to the EZ-ON press and the fitting and line are joined through a screw drive.

“What’s great about the EZ-ON Hose Press is that the clamps and vise are removable, making it possible to create a solution for almost any type of hose or fitting,” says Raczuk. The assembly kit for the EZ-ON tool is designed to handle straight, elbow, and union fittings, in both 5/16- and 3/8-inch sizes.

The EZ-ON press can also be used to assemble more traditional push-lock style hose and hose ends, and if you happen to already own an EZ-ON press for that purpose, you can simply buy the nylon fuel line assembly kit to bolt on to your existing tool. And if you manage to wear out any of the parts of the kit, they are fully rebuildable with parts available on Koul Tool’s website.