PRI 2022: Fuelab Designs Surge Tank To Eliminate Fuel Starvation

An interesting fuel delivery design came out of the Fuelab booth at this year’s Performance Racing Industry show. The Fuelab team was answering questions about its new Quick Service Surge Tank (QSST). This small and separate tank sits within your fuel cell and is married to various Fuelab fuel pump designs that best match your application.

“These are particularly suitable for a vehicle competing with high g-forces, such as autocross, drifting, off-road, and more,” says Brian Paitz, President at Fuelab. “Those g-forces and sloshing fuel can temporarily starve the main fuel pump. This starvation can allow air to be picked up and introduced into your fuel system.”

This QSST fuel surge tank system maintains a separate fuel reservoir surrounding your primary fuel pump. This surge tank offers an uninterrupted fuel supply when the potential for momentary sloshing may deplete your pump system.

“We have many options related to the QSST system, including our spread of pump designs with the capability to provide flow for 700 to 1,400 wheel horsepower,” Paitz continues. “This entire assembly fits within the industry-standard 24-bolt fuel tank fill plate bolt pattern. You can also quickly service your surge tank pumps by accessing the system via the standard 10-bolt mounting face. It is not necessary to remove the entire 24-bolt plate.”

If you are one of the many enthusiasts currently using Fuelab pump(s), this QSST system is compatible with multiple Fuelab brushed and brushless pumps for both the lift pump and the surge tank supply. The plate and surge tank assembly are available individually or with Fuelab pumps for a complete system. All combinations of Fuelab pumps that match your delivery specifications can use the same base plate.

Paitz finishes, “We’re talking to enthusiasts and finding new and interesting applications for the QSST pump system here at the PRI show. Eliminating fuel starvation and providing a seamless flow of fuel in extreme conditions has racers of all kinds interested in our design.”