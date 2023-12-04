FuelTech, regarded as a world leader in electronic fuel injection, fuel injectors, ignition systems, and other electronic components, is foraying into a fresh new market with the launch of its FT PRO Racing Harnesses, designed to elevate safety and convenience to a new level, and deliver much-needed protection to races who may otherwise find adequate harnesses hard to acquire.

“Especially in South America, safety products are very limited in availability, and so we worked to bring this to market to offer our customers in South America and the United States a product that goes along with the quality people know FuelTech for,” says FuelTech’s Anderson Dick. “Harnesses are also a very visual item in a cockpit, and we wanted to do something that matched the sleek aesthetic of all of our FuelTech components.”

The FuelTech FT PRO Racing Harness is where safety meets speed in a sleek, certified package. This harness is SFI 16.5 certified, going beyond industry standards for uncompromising driver safety. The camlock ensures swift disengagement, prioritizing quick exits during emergencies.

Engineered for utmost convenience, this harness features spring-loaded buckles and thumb loops for effortless adjustments. Pull-down shoulder straps and pull-up lap/crotch belts streamline the fitting process. Available in red and classic black, the FT PRO Racing Harness not only safeguards but complements a drivers’ style.

Versatility is key – FuelTech’s harness seamlessly integrates with head and neck restraint systems, offering a comprehensive safety solution.

It’s second harness, FuelTech’s FT PRO FIA 8853-2016 certified racing harness, is certified to surpass even the most demanding standards for driver safety. Swift and easy adjustments are at your fingertips with pull-down straps, ensuring a personalized fit for every racer.

The FT PRO harness takes speed and safety to the next level with a camlock mechanism, allowing drivers to disengage quickly and effortlessly. Engineered with precision, the harness features a 3-inch lap belt, 2-inch dual crotch straps, and 2-inch shoulder straps – a perfect fusion of comfort and protection.

You can express your style on the track with the FT PRO FIA Racing Harness, available in vibrant red, bold blue, and classic black. Beyond aesthetics, this harness also seamlessly integrates with head and neck restraint systems.

FuelTech’s commitment to excellence continues with the FT PRO Racing Harness – where cutting-edge safety technology meets race-ready design. You can elevate your racing experience with a harness that not only meets but exceeds FIA standards.