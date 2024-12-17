PRI 2024: Accelerator Series Coilover Shocks For Street And Track

By John Salvatera December 17, 2024

accelerator series coilover shocks

If you’re looking to take your suspension to the next level without overspending, the Accelerator Series coilover shocks from AFCO Racing Products have you covered. Designed for street rods, muscle cars, pro street, pro touring, and even entry-level drag racing, these kits deliver serious performance and adjustability at a price that fits any build.

Each kit comes with chrome coilover shocks and 10-inch springs. They are available in a variety of spring rates so you can perfectly match them to your vehicle’s weight and application. The package also includes detailed instructions and a spanner wrench for simple ride-height adjustments, making it a DIY-friendly upgrade. Whether you’re fine-tuning a hot rod or modernizing your muscle car, this kit gets the job done with style and ease.

At just $359 for a pair, these Accelerator Series coilovers offer incredible value. The kit includes everything you need to bolt the setup onto your car — no extra parts required. With options for both front and rear installations, the shocks are built to fit popular setups like back-half cars, offering a common installed height of 12.5 to 13 inches.

The flexibility doesn’t stop there. Builders of classic street rods will appreciate direct-fit options for both front and rear setups, including vehicles like the 1932 Ford. Muscle car owners can rely on lengths designed to accommodate a variety of platforms, making it easy to find the perfect fit for your project.

The Accelerator Series is more than just an affordable option — it’s a major step up from stock suspension. These coilovers improve ride control, add adjustability, and handle the demands of spirited driving. Built to last, they’re a smart upgrade for anyone ready to move beyond OEM shocks.

If you’ve been searching for the perfect balance of performance, adjustability, and price, the Accelerator Series coilover shocks are exactly what you need. Affordable, versatile, and easy to install, they’re the ideal solution for enthusiasts who want to get more out of their car’s suspension.

Article Sources

AFCO Performance Group
https://www.afcoracing.com/
(800) 632-2320

