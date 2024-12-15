The MT-82 transmission in 2011–2017 Mustang GTs has always been a weak link for enthusiasts pushing for serious power. Known for breaking under the stress of boosted setups, the stock MT-82 just doesn’t hold up. That’s where Calimer’s Transmissions comes in. Their Stage 3+ MT-82 upgrade transforms this factory weak spot into a transmission that can handle up to 1,200 horsepower — without sacrificing the smooth, precise shifts drivers love.

This isn’t just a patch job; it’s a complete overhaul. Calimer Transmissions starts by addressing the MT-82’s biggest flaws. Bronze shift pads replace the failure-prone factory parts, and carbon fiber synchronizers are added for crisp, reliable shifts. Reinforced gears by G-Force — specifically 3rd, 4th, and 5th — can take the abuse of high-horsepower setups. The 26-spline input shaft is built to withstand serious torque, though it does require a matching clutch. Micropolished internals and proper fluid round out the upgrade, ensuring smooth operation and durability for the long haul.

What makes this upgrade stand out is its simplicity. Unlike aftermarket transmissions, which require new driveshafts, clutches, and shifters — and can cost upwards of $9,000 — the Stage 3+ bolts directly into the factory location. No major modifications. No unnecessary hassle. And unlike some aftermarket setups, it keeps the factory driving feel Mustang owners appreciate. Customers repeatedly praise the clean, precise shifting, especially when paired with an MGW shifter and a performance clutch like the Vengeance series.

For those driving newer Mustangs, Calimer’s offers the MT-82-D4 Stage 3, rated for up to 2,000 horsepower. It features upgrades like billet 1-2 and 3-4 forks, optional 5-6 forks, and updated Ford hard parts. These enhancements make it the ultimate choice for extreme builds while retaining the reliability and drivability Calimer’s is known for.







At $3,875 plus shipping, the Stage 3+ is an affordable way to get race-ready performance without the compromises of aftermarket alternatives. Whether you send in your core transmission or opt for a pre-built unit, Calimer’s makes the process straightforward and accessible.

With the Stage 3+ upgrade, Calimer’s Transmissions has redefined the MT-82, turning it into a transmission capable of keeping up with the power and performance Mustang owners demand.