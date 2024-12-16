When every second counts on the strip, Strange Engineering’s Evolution 2 Ball-Bearing DDM Front Brake Kit delivers the edge you need. Designed specifically for drag racing, this kit combines lightweight construction, cutting-edge technology, and precision engineering to maximize performance where it matters most.

At the core of the Evolution 2 is the Dynamic Drive Mount (DDM) system. The 11-inch scalloped stainless steel rotor is mounted on a one-piece aluminum hub and hat assembly that allows the rotor to float. This design lets it expand evenly under heat, reducing distortion and ensuring smooth, consistent braking every run. It’s a smarter, more efficient way to handle the extreme demands of drag racing.

The two-piston billet calipers are purpose-built for efficiency and control. A redesigned O-ring setup pulls the brake pads further from the rotor when not in use, cutting down on drag and allowing the wheels to spin freely. The result? A responsive, firm pedal feel that’s consistent without compromising performance.

Weight savings make a huge difference in drag racing, and the Evolution 2 delivers in spades. By using lightweight aluminum hubs and low-friction ball bearings, this kit cuts 30 to 40 pounds compared to stock systems — most of that from rotating mass. The payoff is faster acceleration and quicker times. For racers who want every possible advantage, optional ceramic ball bearings further reduce friction for smoother operation.

Initially available for the Fox Body Mustang, the Evolution 2 is set to expand to other platforms, including the 1967–1969 Camaro, over the coming year. With a 1,200-percent reduction in rotational drag compared to earlier kits, an optional wheel speed sensor for traction control, and durable stainless-steel components, it’s built for serious racers who want reliable, race-winning performance.

Priced at $1,295, with an optional $475 ceramic bearing upgrade, the Evolution 2 Ball-Bearing DDM Front Brake Kit is the perfect combination of value and performance. Strange Engineering has created a system that’s lightweight, efficient, and ready to help you dominate the competition. When winning is everything, the Evolution 2 is the ultimate choice.