PRI 2024: Stifflers 1979-2004 Mustang Seat Rail Extenders

Tall Mustang drivers, your solution is here! For anyone who has struggled to find enough legroom in a 1979–2004 Ford Mustang, Stifflers Chassis & Suspension has introduced a simple, yet transformative product: seat rail extenders. Designed for both comfort and safety, these extenders create the space you’ve always wanted — without any of the hassle.

The extenders move the driver or passenger seat back by a generous four inches while lowering it by up to three-quarters of an inch. Whether a daily commute or a weekend cruise, this extra room can make all the difference. Best of all, installation is quick and easy. The extenders bolt directly to the factory seat mounts — no modifications, no headaches. In about 15 minutes per seat, you’re done.





These extenders also clear power-adjustable seats. This ensures compatibility whether your Mustang has stock manual sliders or upgraded power units.

The Stifflers seat rail extenders weren’t born in a vacuum — they were driven by Mustang owners themselves. Stifflers previously offered extenders for 1999–2004 Mustangs, but customer demand for versions compatible with Fox Body and SN95 models pushed the company to act. At the 2024 PRI Show, Brian Figg, CEO of Stifflers, told us, “Finally, I had enough people protesting, and so it was like, okay, well, let’s do this. We finalized the design on these beginning of the week and did the final test fit yesterday morning.”

Despite being more robust and adaptable, these new extenders are priced under $100 per kit, which is less than the outgoing version. “They’re going to be less expensive than the ones that we currently have on the market because there’s less hardware and whatnot to go with them,” Figg notes. “It’s not very often that you come out with a revised product and drop the price.”

With the success of this launch, Stifflers is already exploring options for newer Mustang platforms like the S197. For now, Fox Body and SN95 owners finally have a strong, affordable solution to cramped seating.

For anyone over six feet tall, these seat rail extenders are a must-have — designed for durability, easy installation, and true driver comfort.