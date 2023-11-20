2023 SEMA Show: Bully Dog BDX Programmer Bolsters Ford F-150 Raptor

Performance upgrade products are always a big part of the SEMA Show. Typically performance and horsepower gains will punch you in the wallet. When pursuing the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall’s Racing & Performance exhibitors, we were on a mission to find cheap horsepower upgrades.

We came across the SCT Bully Dog booth with a hefty-looking 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor vehicle on display. The tastefully built Raptor was present to compliment the Bully Bog BDX Performance Programmer system for the 2015-2018 Ford F-150 Raptor. The BDX is advertised as an affordable device that can simply and easily enhance a vehicle’s performance and provide additional horsepower.

A multi-purpose truck like the Ford F-150 Raptor can do many things like towing, hauling cargo, off-roading, and daily driving. We have even seen a Raptor do impressive things like drag racing against other high-performance vehicles not to mention earning a podium finish at the Baja 1000. With a pedigree like that, it piques our interest to see anything that can verifiably improve the performance of this already high-performance truck.

What Does The Bully Dog BDX Programmer Do?

We spoke with the Brand Manager for SCT, Nader Rayes, who shared with us the benefits of a tuning programmer such as the Bully Dog BDX. “The BDX handheld tuning device for Gen 2 Raptors comes with pre-loaded tunes. You simply plug it in, navigate a couple of buttons, and you can unlock up to 95 additional horsepower.”

Nader continued, “Additionally, the Bully Dog BDX can clear CET codes and read anything else that is occurring within the vehicle. Each BDX product is designed for vehicle-specific programming and comes with vehicle-specific tunes. We offer the Bully Dog BDX programmer for many popular late-model vehicles. The best part is that they are so easy to use, any vehicle owner can basically handle the hook-up and programming themselves without special assistance or high-end tools.”

Bully Dog BDX Programmer Main Features And Benefits

The BDX hand-held performance tuner gives drivers the power they need, whether tackling tough terrain, pulling a heavy payload, or maximizing fuel economy on the highway. Its sleek design, full-color display, and customizable gauges help track and adjust powertrain performance to deliver more horsepower and torque when it’s needed most. Cloud-based tune delivery over built-in WiFi means that the BDX will always be running the latest tuning, enabling you to stay one step ahead of the pack.

Bully Dog tuning devices will not modify or delete vehicle emissions.

What Else Is There?

We noticed a few other products within the booth, all designed to enhance performance, of course, so we had to scope those out too. The most appealing of them all was a pair of replacement turbo upgrades for the 2013-2015 3.5 liter EcoBoost. These snails are designed as OEM replacements but feature a billet wheel for added performance, reliability, and economy.

2023 SEMA Show: Bullydog Bolsters the Ford F-150 Raptor With BDX