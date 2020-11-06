While we all know that TREMEC five- and six-speed transmissions are a great upgrade for all enthusiasts, it’s company’s like Silver Sport Transmissions (SST) that make the installs a do-it-yourself operation. For years, the TKO was the standard in manual-overdrive transmission swaps, and now, a new TREMEC transmission has stepped up to help enthusiasts—the TKX. You can read all about the TKX here.

But the transmission alone does not make the swap possible. SST has been creating complete kits for almost every make and model, for decades. Now, those kits can be had with the new transmission. While the TKO did require floor modifications to almost all body styles, the TKX is a much more compact design. This means floor cutting is not required for many car models. “If the TKO kit came with sheetmetal, there’s a good chance that it will no longer need it because the TKX is more compact,” says Misty McComas of SST.

“We have complete kits, whether they are going from automatic or manual,” Misty continues. “We also have our Advanced Friction line of clutches and flywheels and of course, if the kit requires a shifter position outside of the two stock locations, it will come with an STX Shifter. If not, that’s an upgrade they can choose. The STX shifter has a shorter throw than the TREMEC shifter, but the TREMEC shifter on the TKX is really, really nice. It shifts great, feels like a Magnum. They can also upgrade to our hydraulic clutch kit which is similar to what you find on today’s best performance cars.”

Every vehicle that is covered by SST can utilize a TKX transmission. “The GM A-body is where this transmission really shines,” states Misty. “The GM A-body owners could not get around cutting their transmission tunnel and it was major tunnel surgery. The TKX will go in exactly as designed and our offset STX Shifter tower will put the shifter exactly where it should be with a nice, solid feel.”

What you will get in each kit is the transmission with the shifter located to fit your car, a bellhousing and clutch, driveshaft, crossmember, and all necessary hardware. “Our kits are complete from pilot bearing to the driveshaft. We even include the fluid if the customer would like a one-stop-shop,” Misty concludes.

You can call Silver Sport Transmissions at (888) 609-0092 or check out the new TKX by clicking here for more information on the TKX or to place your order. SST will take preorders on these now, but they won’t ship until late November or early December. Of course, customers will not have to put down any deposits to reserve their TKX and get on the list. What are you waiting for, your new SST-prepped TKX is waiting for you.