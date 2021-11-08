SEMA 2021: ARP Clamps Down On Accessory Hardware Outside the Engine

By James Elkins November 08, 2021

ARP Bolts is primarily known for its incredible products found inside most high horsepower motors. The strength of its head studs have provided many boosted cars the ability to increase pressure without lifting the head. Meanwhile on the bottom, its main studs have prevented cranks from walking for years. ARP wants you to know they are more than just a few studs and nuts, and this year at SEMA it showcased a catalog full of accessory hardware. This hardware can be utilized on the chassis or in a host of custom applications.

ARP displayed the transition from raw material to finished product

Accessory Bolt Line Up

Chris Raschke, director of sales and new products at ARP, spoke with us on how this idea came about.

“We know our customers want the heads and main studs, but we started to think, why not make sure the customer is covering the intake, the carburetor or even the balancer?” said Raschke. “This accessory bolt line is going beyond the engine and we’re starting to see OE manufacturers and aftermarket companies ordering from us. They appreciate our brand, our name and the quality of our products.”

Raschke isn’t wrong about the main usage of its products, but this new line up is also one of convenience. Instead of making trips to hardware stores or digging in your bolt bin, ARP has a website. Art Venegas of Sales and Tech at APR informed us, “if you go to the website with specific information such as head thickness, counterbore, and how many threads you need, we can check to see if we have the product.”

ARP has once again created a high-quality, durable product. However, this time it added a touch of convenience and will cover more of the chassis rather than just the engine. If you’re in need of new hardware for your drivetrain, wheels, or even custom applications, then you’re only a click away from ARP’s website.

Article Sources

Automotive Racing Products
https://www.arp-bolts.com
(800) 826-3045

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading