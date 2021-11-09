SEMA 2021: SCT’s Livewire Vision Monitor Brings Data To Life

When it comes to any vehicle, it’s always nice to be able to keep an eye on engine diagnostics. And while this can be done with software and a laptop, the setup can be somewhat cumbersome. In addition, using a computer in a vehicle for diagnostics and data logging is challenging. Fortunately, SCT Performance has a better way to display gauges, data logging, and performance tests with the Livewire Vision Performance Monitor.

The Livewire Vision is a compact hand-held device that measures 3 x 4.5 x 1 -inches. The unit comes with a suction cup mount that can be attached to the windshield and an OBDII cord. The installation only takes a few minutes, as does the setup.

The Livewire Vision allows you to monitor ECU functions like vehicle speed, RPM, coolant temperature, throttle position, air intake temperature, and much more. You can also read and clear engine codes, data log and run performance tests, including 1/4-mile, 0-60, and 60-0. The touch screen makes it easy to navigate through the menu and setup. And with the Livewire Vision, you no longer need to carry a bulky laptop to monitor the engine or datalog.

If you’re on the market for a Livewire Vision or another SCT product, now is the time to buy. The company is offering its Holiday Rebate starting November 1 – December 31, 2021, which could save you some money. For more information on the rebate and other innovative products from SCT, be sure and visit their website.