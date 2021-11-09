SEMA 2021: SCT’s Livewire Vision Monitor Brings Data To Life

By Brian Havins November 09, 2021

When it comes to any vehicle, it’s always nice to be able to keep an eye on engine diagnostics. And while this can be done with software and a laptop, the setup can be somewhat cumbersome. In addition, using a computer in a vehicle for diagnostics and data logging is challenging. Fortunately, SCT Performance has a better way to display gauges, data logging, and performance tests with the Livewire Vision Performance Monitor.

The Livewire Vision is a compact hand-held device that measures 3 x 4.5 x 1 -inches. The unit comes with a suction cup mount that can be attached to the windshield and an OBDII cord. The installation only takes a few minutes, as does the setup.

The Livewire Vision allows you to monitor ECU functions like vehicle speed, RPM, coolant temperature, throttle position, air intake temperature, and much more. You can also read and clear engine codes, data log and run performance tests, including 1/4-mile, 0-60, and 60-0. The touch screen makes it easy to navigate through the menu and setup. And with the Livewire Vision, you no longer need to carry a bulky laptop to monitor the engine or datalog.

If you’re on the market for a Livewire Vision or another SCT product, now is the time to buy. The company is offering its Holiday Rebate starting November 1 – December 31, 2021, which could save you some money. For more information on the rebate and other innovative products from SCT, be sure and visit their website.

Article Sources

SCT Performance
https://www.sctflash.com
(407) 776-2667

About the author

Brian Havins

A gearhead for life, Brian is obsessed with all things fast. Banging gears, turning wrenches, and praying while spraying are just a few of his favorite things.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading