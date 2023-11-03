SEMA 2023: 1970 Mustang Transforms Into A Mach 10 Marvel

When Ford initially unveiled the Mustang Mach 1 in the late 1960s, it revolutionized perceptions of the pony car. The original Mustang’s slender appearance was replaced with a more muscular posture, providing the car with an imposing and commanding presence. The new, brute body aimed to project a menacing image compared to its competing bow-tie counterpart, moving away from the label of a “secretary’s car.”

As Ford initially stamped their mark on the Mach 1, today, it’s the restoration and fabrication workshops that are resculpting these cars. Rather than solely restoring them to their original factory condition, there’s a notable trend towards transforming these vehicles into modern restomods, involving reworked sheet metal, additions of carbon-fiber, and the installation of dream-worthy engines. One such pioneering company is Legacy Classic Cars, located in Lucas, Texas.



Flying To Mach 10

Roughly a few years before Ford introduced the Mach 1 to the general public, the United States Air Force unveiled its covert spy aircraft, the SR-71 Blackbird, to civilians. This plane was not only a marvel of engineering but was also highly adept at evading detection. The Mach 10, a creation from Legacy, draws inspiration from the SR-71 and seamlessly melds design elements from aviation with modern automotive technology.

Fuselage

The Mach 10’s fuselage underwent major modifications, incorporating sleek and subtle changes that demand an expert eye to discern each detail. However, with enough scrutiny, one can unveil some of the inner mechanics contributing to this stunning creation. Among these are the custom-fabricated and bead-rolled inner fenders and firewalls. The rear bumper was skillfully integrated into the extended quarter panels, meeting the fabricated rear valance.

To reinforce the streamlined aesthetic, various elements such as the side mirrors, door handles, windshield wipers, cowl grill, drip rail moldings, marker lights, and rear body seams were purposefully removed. While not crafted from quartz and fused ultrasonically to a titanium frame, the Mach 10 employed Feslar flush mount glass as a nod to the contemporary era of hot rods.

Cockpit

Upon entering the Mach 10’s cockpit using its key fob, you’ll promptly encounter the fusion of sheet metal and carbon-fiber. It’s a convergence of two distinct realms in custom car craftsmanship resulting in the ultimate product. The unique, one-off carbon-fiber door panels are harmonized with corresponding rear panels. Crafted by hand, the dashboard demanded over 400 man-hours to meticulously sculpt.

The Mach 10’s pilot is secured in a custom upholstered seat that combines bespoke design aesthetics with discreet orange perforations and stitching. To ensure fresh air circulation, Porsche Cayman vents are strategically placed in the center section, stretching it to accommodate their installation. All instrumentation can be seen through a Holley EFI Pro 12 digital LED screen encased in Alcantara leather. A complete on-board RideTech air management system allows the pilot to position the vehicle’s posture as they desire.

Engine

Under the hood, the 1970 Mustang proudly houses a robust 351 cubic-inch Cleveland engine, boasting Trick Flow aluminum heads and adorned with a CVF Racing serpentine pulley system. Air is sucked through EFI Hardware velocity stacks eliminating any intake restrictions, these stacks are visible through the hood and color match the orange ascents seen throughout the build. This powerhouse delivers its signature exhaust notes through Sanderson headers, channeling gasses into a 3-inch Borla exhaust system.



Landing Gear

To efficiently transmit three times the power to the pavement, the Mach 10 underwent crucial upgrades to its suspension system. The vehicle was equipped with a Total Cost Involved four-link rearend to handle the increased power. At the front, a Chassis Works front subframe was integrated, removing the factory strut towers and optimizing the engine bay’s layout for improved performance.

For smooth and agile movement on the tarmac, the Mach 10 features Schott Performance Wheels finished in Tungsten Ceramic, wrapped with Nitto 555 G2 tires. Each wheel showcases Wilwood six-piston brakes, offering formidable stopping power to bring the vehicle to a prompt halt.

All Systems Go

The fusion of modern and classic automotive features in muscle cars is a common sight at many shows. However, the infusion of aviation-inspired touches elevates this 1970 Mustang Mach 1 into the stratosphere. It’s a thrilling experience to witness this exceptional blend of influences. We’re eagerly anticipating more innovations from the Legacy Classic Car group, as this 1970 Mustang Mach 1 was an amazing spectacle to behold in person.