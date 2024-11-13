SEMA 2024: Auto Meter Introduces New Guardian 360 Dash Camera

kenbrubaker
By Ken Brubaker November 13, 2024

Auto Meter, a 60-year-old company that’s well known for its instrumentation and vehicle electronics, rolled out its all-new Guardian 360 Digital Dash Camera at the 2024 SEMA show.

Mike Lovro, Auto Meter’s Director of Instrumentation Sales, told us why the company decided to jump into the dashcam market. He says, “The Guardian 360 was an idea we came up with based on the need for additional monitoring of the vehicle. Obviously, Auto Meter is known for instrumentation monitoring. This was the next step for us as far as monitoring other portions of the vehicle. So, for driver safety, or you’re parking your vehicle and you’re wanting to monitor for potential theft or other things, this was another step for us in monitoring vehicles.”

150-Degree Wide-Angle Lens, GPS, And More

Auto Meter’s Guardian 360 is a four-channel dashcam with a 2.6- by 1.5-inch screen. Each camera has a 150-degree wide-angle lens, and this allows capture of front, rear, and cabin views. Each cabin camera is adjustable, which translates to total coverage. Additionally, the dashcam has integrated GPS, which offers real-time tracking. It records vehicle location, route data, and speed. This can be handy should an accident occur, or as evidence for an insurance claim. This information can also be viewed using a separate app.

Furthermore, the Guardian 360 has advanced night vision, which ensures crisp footage even when used in total darkness. It accomplishes this via a f1.8 aperture and infrared lights. Some of its other features include a battery-free design and 1080p resolution. It also features loop recording and emergency locks. The loop recording feature overwrites old footage as the unit is recording, and the emergency lock feature locks files in the event of a collision so they’re not accidentally deleted.

The kit contains everything you need for a quick setup. This includes the dashcam, rear camera, SD card, and windshield static cling. Also included are clips to hide the cable, a wiring tool, power cord, suction cup mount, and adhesive mount.

Good For Wherever You Drive

The uses for Auto Meter’s Guardian 360 Digital Dash Camera are endless. It’s an automatic, hands-free way to record video while driving, whether for daily commutes, off-road forays, or on a track. For more information on Auto Meter’s new dashcam, visit the company’s website.

