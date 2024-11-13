SEMA 2024: Cobb Tuning’s New Bronco And Ranger Raptor Upgrades

johnsalvatera
By John Salvatera November 13, 2024

Cobb Bronco Intake part of the Bronco, Raptor, and Ranger upgrades from Cobb

At SEMA 2024, Cobb Tuning unveiled an impressive selection of new products aimed at enhancing the performance and aesthetics of popular off-road vehicles, specifically the Bronco, Raptor, and Ranger. This lineup highlights Cobb’s commitment to innovation, combining style, performance, and regulatory compliance.

One of the products that caught our eye is the company’s Bronco intake, featuring design aspects that are both functional and appealing in their design. Along with an EO number for emissions compliance, this 50-state legal unit also boasts a polycarbonate viewing window so the owner can easily check the filter status. Those who find themselves in a less dusty environment can easily swap in a mesh window, which only uses hex screws for its installation, for even more airflow and customization. A perfect blend of engineering a product for proper engine performance while having a visually appealing design for enthusiasts.

Cobb intercooler for bronco and ranger raptor

Cobb Tuning was also displaying an intercooler for the Ford Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor, which boasts as much as 73 percent more airflow compared to the stock component. Well-suited for off-road use or high-performance driving, this intercooler features an increased core depth that greatly increases its cooling potential. The intercooler is a great addition for any owners of Ford’s Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor, thanks to its impressive cooling performance and functionality in high-stress conditions.

the redline carbon fiber design for the intake

The Raptor intake takes things a step further with its Redline carbon fiber design. Hand-laid for maximum strength and build quality, this intake is not just about looks — it’s built to endure rough terrain, as proven during extensive testing in Baja. Featuring a hydrocarbon trap, the intake is fully emissions-compliant and 50-state legal, aligning with strict regulations while delivering powerful performance.

Cobb Tuning also revealed a new line of flow-formed wheels, created in collaboration with Titan 7. Constructed from durable materials, the wheels are made available in eye-catching bronze, gunmetal, and satin black finishes. The team is also working on matching center caps, a little extra touch that fans will surely appreciate.

This balance of design and performance is inherent in every new product offered by Cobb, now available for owners looking to enhance the visual presence and capability of their Raptor Bronco or Ranger.

Article Sources

Cobb Tuning
https://cobbtuning.com
(866) 922-3059

Loading