JE Pistons patent-pending Dual Velocity Gas Ports has received the 2025 Best New Performance-Racing Product award at the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association show. This added feature comes on the company’s popular, lightweight 2-barrel pistons developed for the popular 350ci-362ci IMCA/USRA stock car classes. Kevin Bailey, Powersports Marketing Manager at Race Winning Brands (parent company of JE Pistons), said that this breakthrough product was a practical need in the marketplace. It was identified by the company’s product manager, a veteran circle track racer, who approached them seeking a type of gas port design that could meet his needs, without losing anything in extreme use.

Traditional vertical gas ports are effective in maintaining a positive ring seal simply because they push the top ring up to the cylinder wall; however, they do have a tendency to foul and clog up with carbon buildup. JE Pistons placed the gas port on the outer edge of the ring land, thereby reducing any chance of blockage by this mechanism. The design also incorporates a lateral gas port working in tandem with the vertical one, ensuring consistent gas pressure to the back of the ring. This innovative combination guarantees reliable ring sealing, which reduces blow-by and supports sustained power output.

According to Bailey, JE Pistons internal testing revealed that these Dual Velocity Gas Ports increase horsepower by 1.5 to 2 percent, while maintaining added ring seal. The refined pistons focus on low rotating weight, less friction, and feature strut lightening holes that enhance mass reduction and windage. Weighing just 383 grams, they provide maximized off-the-corner acceleration, an essential advantage in competitive stock car racing.

The pistons are designed for a 0.430-inch gas nitride top, 0.043-inch Napier second, and 3mm oil ring for optimum compatibility. Manufactured and machined entirely in the USA, these pistons reflect the commitment of JE Pistons to quality and innovation. As Bailey noted, “You’re only making as much power as your rings are sealing,” and this award-winning design locks that power in for racers who want the best.