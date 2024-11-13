Ridetech offers a revolutionary selection of suspension systems designed just for the late-model muscle car enthusiast. For those of you behind the wheel of a 2016 to 2024 Camaro, 2015 to 2024 Mustang, or a 2005 to 2024 Charger, Challenger, or 300C, these new suspension upgrades from Ridetech offer both improved ride and handling. Not to mention, they’ll back it up with a staggering 1,000,001-mile warranty — clearly, these components are designed to last.

For Camaro drivers, Ridetech’s HQ Coil-over System (P/N: 11630201) is engineered to transform how you feel behind the wheel. Add an optional rear sway bar (P/N: 11639122) for even tighter, more confident cornering. These systems feature a mono-tube shock design, which you’d usually find in high-end exotics, providing precise control and performance consistency that feels race-ready.

Mustang owners, Ridetech has you covered with options tailored to how you drive. The HQ Series Coil-over System with front and rear sway bars (P/N: 12270202) offers a perfect mix of street comfort and weekend warrior track handling. Prefer a more adaptable setup? With the HQ Series Air Suspension System (P/N: 12270296), you can choose your ride height at any given moment, making it equally as perfect for cruising through the city or attacking apexes on track day.

But wait. If you own a Charger, Challenger, or 300C, you’re not left out of this party either. Ridetech has an HQ Series Coil-over System (P/N: 3040201) and HQ Series Air Suspension System (P/N: 13040297) to help these chariots become nimble handlers. The mono-tube design doesn’t just change the way these cars handle, it makes every driver more secure and in control.

What makes Ridetech a standout is its dedication to precision. The mono-tube shock technology provides the perfect balance of rebound and compression, letting your car stay responsive and composed. And with a warranty that covers over a million miles, you know Ridetech is in it for the long run. These suspension kits aren’t just upgrades—they’re a testament to Ridetech’s commitment to making your ride the best it can be, mile after mile.