When talking about the 2024 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show, Jim Liaw, the event’s General Manager, says, “We’re here at SEMA to remind everyone about what makes the PRI Show so special.” Despite being the go-to event for serious racing enthusiasts, there are still racers and businesses out there who don’t know what they’re missing. Held in mid-December at the Indiana Convention Center, the PRI Show is all about racing — pure, unfiltered, and covering nearly a million square feet of cutting-edge products and services.

Liaw says that what especially separates the PRI Show from other events is the narrow scope of the show. While SEMA is more general, the PRI Show focused on the racing industry. “Only about 20 percent of our exhibitors are also at SEMA,” he explained. “That means 80 percent are unique to PRI, showcasing specialized hard parts like sequential transmissions, axles, CNC machines, and more.” The event is for racing enthusiasts who dedicate their lives to the sport. From garage tinkerers to seasoned professionals, everyone finds a place in this show.

For 2024, PRI is leaning into sim racing, a reflection of how the racing world is evolving. “Sim racing has become your first step into the racing world,” Liaw pointed out. What used to start with go-karts now often begins with a simulator at home. This addition is a nod to the future of racing and its next generation of drivers.

But that’s not all. Throughout the three-day event, attendees can also take advantage of expanded business and technical educational sessions, plus a live podcast studio featuring popular racing voices.

“If you’re involved in racing — whether you’re a driver, build cars, or host events — the PRI Show 2024 is where you need to be,” Liaw noted. It’s where the racing community comes together to connect, learn, and push the sport forward.