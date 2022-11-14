Unleash More Power With SCT’s Latest Power Stroke Tuner

If you’re looking for a Power Stroke tuner for your 2021 truck, you’re ready to unlock some of the engine’s untapped potential. Thankfully, SCT/Bully Dog has just what you’re looking for in its X4 Tuner and unlock cable.

The X4 Performance Programmer allows you to add custom-tailored, high-performance tunes to your vehicle for a serious boost in horsepower and torque. Uploading the appropriate tune to your truck is as easy as contacting the SCT-certified tuner of your choice and purchasing the tune that is perfect for how you use your truck. You will awaken your engine and unleash its real potential with dyno-proven tune files through the easy-to-use functionality. Modify a variety of parameters at the touch of a button, all while monitoring gauges on a customizable display. The X4 and unlock cable are sold as a kit and will also allow custom tunes to be uploaded.

“We developed a new way of flashing vehicle tunes because of the latest Ford security measures,” says Mike Russo of SCT. “With the X4 device and included harness, you simply connect to the ECM under the hood and flash the vehicle. Since the X4 is connected directly to the truck’s ECM, there is no need to send your module out for a flash tune. That means no downtime.”

Currently, only custom tunes are available, but preconfigured tunes will be available soon.

Like all SCT tuning devices, the Power Stroke tuner will not modify or delete vehicle emissions. SCT products comply with the Clean Air Act. Tunes that are preloaded in its devices have gone through hours of testing to ensure the safety of the drivers and the environment overall. Custom tuners are required to follow the guidelines of the Clean Air Act as they develop their own tunes for SCT devices.