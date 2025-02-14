The FordMuscle Network

2021+ Coyote F-150 Launches On Leaf Springs To 8-Second Glory

jameselkins
By James Elkins February 14, 2025

Racing full-size trucks is nothing new in drag racing. While many modern trucks leverage four-wheel drive for traction on unprepped surfaces, a well-prepped drag strip, like Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas, allows two-wheel-drive setups to shine. David Van Voris just proved that, making the fastest 2021-and-newer F-150 pass down the 1,320 with an incredible 8.258-second at 165.86 mph slip.

For Van Voris, Coyote-powered vehicles aren’t just a hobby. As the owner of Coyote Direct, his shop builds reflect his company’s capabilities. His previous car, an S550 Mustang with a massive 98mm single turbo, was also in the low-8-second range. However, this time is different, the F-150 still rides on leaf springs, and the engine has Ford’s latest rendition of Coyote heads for the F-150 mounted on top.

“We were just trying to qualify for TX2k25 that weekend and we did!” Van Voris said.

These hurdles didn’t amount to much of a struggle at the Coyote Direct headquarters where it was assembled, as the truck recorded a 1.19 60-f00t time while still on the factory leaf springs. The addition of CalTracs and Viking Performance shocks helped fine-tune the suspension for a perfect launch from the two-wheel-drive truck.

For power, a Fast Forward Race Engines Gen-4 short block is paired with a built 2021-and-newer F-150 head. A custom Coyote Direct fuel system, featuring FIC 2,150cc injectors, supports the setup. The in-house built turbo kit uses a pair of Precision Next Gen 6870 turbos. The entire system is managed by an AMS2000 ECU, tuned by Lund Racing.

Seeing the full-size truck races continue with the Blue Oval leading the pack brings a smile to our faces, and it’s exciting to see a modern F-150 carry on the legacy of the Coyote engine. Will we see a 7.99-second pass at Texas 2K? Time will tell.

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
