796-Mile Carbon-Clad Ford GT Supercar Heads To Auction 

What happens when Ford combines a 3.5-liter DOHC V6 with a pair of turbos, integrate a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, encase it in carbon fiber, and infuse it with performance magic, the result is something along the lines of this 2020 Ford GT.

Ford GT Legacy

The Ford GT traces its origins back to the mid-1960s when Ford sought to broaden its image by attempting to acquire Ferrari. Unfortunately, Enzo Ferrari opted not to sell to Ford and instead chose Fiat. This decision angered Ford to the extent that he resolved to develop a car to outperform Ferrari on the racetrack.

Ford began the development of the race car in collaboration with Shelby, aiming to dominate at Le Mans. Although the GTs faced challenges in the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans, they returned triumphantly the following year in 1966, utterly defeating Ferrari. The Ford GTs secured a remarkable 1-2-3 finish at Le Mans, with Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon clinching first place in the number 2 car, followed by Ken Miles and Denny Hulme in second place in the number 1 car, and Ronnie Bucknum and Dick Hutcherson securing third place in the number 5 car.

Ford continued its winning streak at Le Mans in 1967, with Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt emerging victorious. This success was repeated in 1968 with the iconic number 9 Gulf Oil Ford GT driven by Pedro Rodriguez and Lucien Bianchi. In 1969, Jackie Oliver claimed the top spot at Le Mans in the number 6 Gulf Oil-sponsored Ford GT. However, Ford’s participation at Le Mans dropped off the grid by 1970.

The King Returns

The Ford GT faded into obscurity until its revival in 2004, commemorating the 40th anniversary. Returning as a street car, it bore a striking resemblance to the original model. Ford produced only 4,038 units of the 2004-2006 Ford GTs. These cars were equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission and boasted a 5.4L DOHC Supercharged V8 engine generating 550 HP. Following the production period ending in 2006, the GT was shelved once again for a future return.

In 2015, the Ford GT made a dramatic return with a radical redesign, departing from its predecessors. The V8 engine was replaced with a V6 featuring twin turbos, and the traditional 6-speed manual gearbox was exchanged for a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This marked a significant departure from both the original Ford GT that triumphed at Le Mans and the tribute models produced from 2004 to 2006.

Ford embarked on ambitious plans, teaming up with Chip Ganassi Racing to reintroduce the Ford GT to racing in 2016, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of its historic Le Mans victory. The number 68 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT would ultimately clinch victory at Le Mans, marking a significant milestone. Despite concluding the racing program in 2019, the legacy of the Ford GT street cars would endure.

Track-Ready, Street Driven

The 2020 Ford GT, being a newer iteration, offered enhanced customization options. This particular model was specified with a stunning Ingot Silver paint finish adorned with sleek black racing stripes. Inside, the interior boasted a combination of carbon fiber and Black Alcantara, exuding both style and performance. Complementing the aesthetic were the gloss carbon fiber wheels, adding a touch of sophistication. Notably, this version was equipped with 6-point racing harnesses by Schroth Racing, emphasizing its track-ready capabilities.

Under the hood, the 2020 Ford GT received a power bump to 660 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque, delivering exhilarating performance. With a 0-60 acceleration time of just 3 seconds, it promised a thrilling driving experience with a punchy kick.

Ready For Purchase

Originally, acquiring one of these supercars from Ford was a highly selective process, making them quite challenging to obtain. However, for those who have the desire and the means, here’s an opportunity to own an icon: the Ford GT. Now, it’s available for purchase on Bring-A-Trailer. Could this beauty grace your driveway in the near future? Well, you’ve got four days left to make it happen.