A Father’s Day Classic Car Show For Everyone – Fighter Jets Included

If you’re looking for something to do on Father’s Day, we have a great idea. In fact, we hear it’s a Father’s Day Weekend tradition! Why not check out the Strategic Command and Aerospace Museum (SAC) Father’s Day Classic Car Show, June 18-19. This year, the Aerospace Museum is teaming up with Speedway Motors’ Museum of American Speed.

This annual fundraiser for the SAC museum will include American-made cars that highlight nearly 90 years of engineering and innovation. As always, the cars will be parked inside the Aerospace Museum, next to an exciting collection of aircraft and aerospace artifacts. Help recognize the best of the best with a People’s Choice Award, Kid’s Choice Award, as well as Car Class Champion, all voted on by guests!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!

Dates To Remember :

Monday, April 18: “Early Bird” registration opens ($25.00 per vehicle).

Wednesday, May 18: Entry Fee increases ($35.00 per vehicle).

Friday, June 3: Registration Closes.

Show Schedule:

Saturday, June 18 – 9:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday, June 19 – 2:00 pm (Awards)

Sunday, June 19 – 9:00am to 3:00pm

VEHICLE CATEGORIES/ERAS :

Please note, that the Father’s Day Classic Car Show will feature American Made vehicles ONLY.

Brass (1900 – 1915)

Vintage (1916 – 1924)

Classic (1925 – 1948)

Post War (1949 – 1970)

Modern (1971 – 1992)

VEHICLE CLASSES (for each CATEGORY/ERA):

Stock

Modified

STOCK classes will be allowed 3 modifications ONLY and all entries will be subject to review

LOAD-IN/LOAD-OUT SCHEDULE

LOAD-IN: Friday, June 17 between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

LOAD-OUT: Sunday, June 19 between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Vehicles must remain at the Museum for the duration of our two-day event, June 18 and 19, 2022.

In order for us to safely and efficiently park vehicles, we ask that all participants adhere to this schedule.

CAR SHOW PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE :