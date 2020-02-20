Aeromotive Releases New PTFE Fuel Lines And Hose Ends

By dragzine February 20, 2020

Aeromotive, the leading manufacturer of aftermarket fuel systems and accessories, has developed universal PTFE fuel lines and hose ends to be used in a wide variety of applications.

The new PTFE fuel lines and hose ends provide superior resistance to harsh fuels such as gasoline, E-85 ethanol, methanol and other racing fuels compared to traditional nitrile rubber hose as well as a more professional finish. Ranging from -60 degrees to more than 200 degrees Celsius, PTFE carries a wide temperature tolerance, making it the best choice for any application facing extreme conditions. Unlike rubber fuel line, PTFE acts as a vapor barrier to prevent fuel odors from permeating and provides protection against any static electricity buildup with a built-in carbonized liner.

Aeromotive’s PTFE fuel lines come in three diameters — AN-06, AN-08 and AN-10 — and in four lengths from 4 to 20 feet. PTFE hose ends are available in four sizes — AN-06, AN-08, AN-10 and AN-12 — and as straight-fitting, 45-degree, 90-degree and 180-degree ends (180-degree ends for AN-08 only).

The Aeromotive PTFE fuel lines are available in braided stainless steel and black-jacketed, braided stainless steel for superior strength and a professional finish. For more information on the new PTFE fuel line and hose ends and more products from Aeromotive, visit www.AeromotiveInc.com.

Article Sources

Aeromotive
https://www.aeromotiveinc.com
(913) 647-7300

About the author

dragzine

Dragzine® delivers the hard-hitting news, rumors, and event coverage that drag racers crave from NHRA, IHRA, NMCA, PDRA, Outlaw, and Drag Radial events, not to mention videos, in-depth car features, tech articles, and interviews. It’s drag racing — 24 hours a day! Our goal is to deliver to you the quickest news and insights in the drag racing world. You’ll also find some of the best technical content on the web — from installations, dyno tests, project vehicles and more.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading