Banging Gears: Joel Steele Crushes H-Pattern World Record

Joel Steele shocked the world last month when he blasted into the 6-second zone ripping gears in his Coyote-powered Mustang at FL2K. The 6.98-second pass made Steele the first person to record a 6-second elapsed time with a domestic using a true H-pattern shifter. Steele took things to a whole new level at the World Cup Finals by smashing the H-pattern record with a blistering 6.81-second pass.

Steele’s Xiled Drag Cars-built Mustang is powered by a stout Coyote engine from TKM Performance. The engine uses a set of OEM Ford cylinder heads that have been worked over, along with a Plazmaman intake to feed the boosted air into the engine from a pair of Forced Inductions 76mm turbos. Steele’s transmission of choice is from Tick Performance, and it has been paired with a clutch from Advanced Clutches. A Fab-9 rearend has the unenviable task of transferring all that horsepower to a set of Mickey Thompson tires each time Steele mashes the loud pedal.

The Stick Shift class at the World Cup Finals was filled with the quickest and fastest H-pattern cars in the world. Steele, along with Joel Grannas, and Jonathan Adkins all recorded 6-second passes during qualifying at the event. In the end, it was Steele who was the quickest man on the property after ripping off not one, but two 6.81’s that were both extremely smooth. In this video from Stick Shift The World, you get to see just how gnarly Steele’s car really is as it makes a pass. The Mustang barks each time Steele shifts, and shoots a little bit of fire out of the pipes at the gear change, adding some nice flair to each pass.