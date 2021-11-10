Banging Gears: Joel Steele Crushes H-Pattern World Record

By Brian Wagner November 10, 2021

Joel Steele shocked the world last month when he blasted into the 6-second zone ripping gears in his Coyote-powered Mustang at FL2K. The 6.98-second pass made Steele the first person to record a 6-second elapsed time with a domestic using a true H-pattern shifter. Steele took things to a whole new level at the World Cup Finals by smashing the H-pattern record with a blistering 6.81-second pass.

Steele’s Xiled Drag Cars-built Mustang is powered by a stout Coyote engine from TKM Performance. The engine uses a set of OEM Ford cylinder heads that have been worked over, along with a Plazmaman intake to feed the boosted air into the engine from a pair of Forced Inductions 76mm turbos. Steele’s transmission of choice is from Tick Performance, and it has been paired with a clutch from Advanced Clutches. A Fab-9 rearend has the unenviable task of transferring all that horsepower to a set of Mickey Thompson tires each time Steele mashes the loud pedal.

The Stick Shift class at the World Cup Finals was filled with the quickest and fastest H-pattern cars in the world. Steele, along with Joel Grannas, and Jonathan Adkins all recorded 6-second passes during qualifying at the event. In the end, it was Steele who was the quickest man on the property after ripping off not one, but two 6.81’s that were both extremely smooth. In this video from Stick Shift The World, you get to see just how gnarly Steele’s car really is as it makes a pass. The Mustang barks each time Steele shifts, and shoots a little bit of fire out of the pipes at the gear change, adding some nice flair to each pass.

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading