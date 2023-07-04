The last time we checked in with Jessie Ringley at Engineered Motorsport Solutions his 2015 EcoBoost Mustang generated more than 900 horsepower and broke into the 8-second zone. Not one to rest on his laurels, Jessie, along with his partners and supporters, continues to push the EcoBoost envelope without the fear of failing parts.

If we can sustain this power level, we foresee running in the 7-second quarter-mile range in the S550 chassis, but we won’t stop there. — Jessie Ringley, Engineered Motorsport Solutions

The result is a new wheel-horsepower record for one of the Blue Oval’s gasoline turbocharged direct-injection engines as the combination rocked the rollers to the tune of 1,006 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels.

What happens when you hit a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with 49 pounds of boost and a 50-shot nitrous? If you have enough fuel, the right upgrades from EMS, and a killer tune, it will deliver 1,006 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. Getting the block to withstand that level of performance is a different story. “We also added the new EMS Sentinel remote mount and remote-vent catch tank setup!” Jessie say. “This is a 3D-printed, pro-mod style catch tank setup designed for crazy boost and to let us aim our vented gases.”

Generating an eye-watering 251 wheel horsepower per cylinder or 437 wheel horsepower per liter of displacement requires more than simple bolt-ons, however. EMS continues to refine and engineer the combination, but these results came from an epoxied EcoBoost 2.3-liter block fired with an EMS Evoboost intake manifold, EMS high-compression pistons, and a Phil Meinzer BMF head wearing Kelford X camshafts. These hard parts are on the business end of a 50-horse shot of dry nitrous and 49 pounds of boost from a Precision 6785 turbo facilitated by a Rise Fab custom twin-scroll turbo kit and a water-to-air intercooler.

“Kelford saw something in the OEM cam data that concerned them from a power standpoint. The exhaust cam centerline position was a good bit away from the ideal from the angle required for optimum power,” Jessie explained. “They made a rather large change to the centerline, added a good bit of duration, and worked with XDI to implement Uwe’s special three-lobe High-Pressure Fuel Pump lobe design.”

The pump in question is one of Uwe Ostmann’s Xtreme-DI PXdi +60 fuel pump that are controlled by a Motec m142 calibrated by PD Tuning. Burning Ignite Red fuel and augmented by an EMS Meth’d Up port-injection kit, the hot-rodded direct-injection system feeding a set of prototype Xtreme-DI 2,450cc injectors is crucial creating four digits from a four-banger.

“They helped us work with Kelford to develop and implement a custom three-lobe HPFP lobe to drive the HPFP,” Jessie said of Xtreme-DI’s involvement. “This allowed me to reduce the duty cycle of the pump such that it wouldn’t float the pump at high rpm, but also provided more stroke, thus increasing the pump’s displacement!”

With that increased fuel flow and improved efficiency from the new cams, the combination made more hay with a bit less boost.

“When we made 940 we were at 51 psi. This time we were at 48/49psi and we are the first now to break the 1,000-wheel-horsepower barrier. Also, we picked up a ton of torque in the low end with the cam change,” Will Dawson at PD Tuning explained after the run. “XDI teamed up with Kelford and gave us a special High-Pressure Fuel-Pump lobe (three-lobe) that really upped our DI output. It has more flow than my RS does with a four-lobe +35 pump and can support more rpm than my four-lobe setup will.”

The results were impressive, but they weren’t without casualty. Unfortunately, the epoxied 2.3-liter Ford block was not ready to support that power level. It split in half, rendering any further testing a moot point, but the potential is clear if a block can withstand that output for longer than a dyno pull. The answer might just be found under the hood of a long-lost cousin.

“My Mazda brethren have been able to push past 1,200 wheel horsepower without cracking blocks (with dry sleeves). With the right head gasket and a custom engine mount, the Mazda block can be used in EcoBoost applications, so we hope to match that power level but with the EcoBoost three-port headifold head design.”

If this plan succeeds, there’s a good chance you will see the EMS Mustang’s output climb and its elapsed times drop to an unheard-of level.

“If we can sustain this power level, we foresee running in the 7-second quarter-mile range in the S550 chassis, but we won’t stop there, we will keep pushing!” Jessie proclaimed. “We are going to run sevens. I am dead set on it! Maybe even this year,” he added. “With our new sponsor, Precision Turbo and Engine, onboard we are sure we can hit that goal! PTE has given us the new 8085 Next Gen turbo to see what we can do with it! Given the results we got from the 6785, we think the 8085 will do amazing things.”

We’ll certainly be following closely to see if the EMS EcoBoost can achieve this feat.