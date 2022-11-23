51 PSI Pushes Big-Turbo EcoBoost S550 To Wheel-Horsepower Record

While most enthusiasts gravitate toward the thunderous power of throbbing eight-cylinder engines, others take pride in doing more with less. That mantra was the mission of Ford’s EcoBoost engines, which promised eight-cylinder performance from just four cylinders. Jessie Ringley of Engineered Motorsports Solutions decided to expound on that mission by pushing EcoBoost performance into the stratosphere.

That die was cast when the then 16-year-old Ringley slid behind the wheel of his first car — a Ford Probe. After moving into Mitsubishis for a time, he returned to the Ford fold with the EcoBoost Mustang seen here.

An engineer by trade, Ringley began modifying the car for improved performance, and along the way, he opened EMS with the help of his wife Susan. Eventually, this led to his ride cranking out 804 horsepower at the rear wheels, which he says is the current record for a boost-only EcoBoost machine.

With the goal of eventually pushing the platform into four-digit territory, Ringley recently completed a slew of upgrades that furthered his pursuit of that mission. Among those upgrades was a conversion to a high-end Motec fuel-injection system with a custom wiring harness, which he says makes it the first EcoBoost engine controlled by this system.

On the hardware side, he bolted on an EvoBoost intake manifold along with a Full Race twin-scroll exhaust manifold modified by Rise Fab to accent two wastegate flanges. The latter manifold is the foundation for a next-gen 6785 turbo from Precision Turbo & Engine. Supporting the updated turbo’s boost is cooled by a new air-to-water intercooler from Alphalocs.

Bringing synchronicity to the hardware, Ryan Martin of PD Tuning calibrated the fresh combo with a shot of nitrous on top and the result was a record-setting rear-wheel output of 940 horsepower and 696 lb-ft of torque. Ringley says this is the highest output yet for a dual-power-adder EcoBoost machine.

However, his work isn’t done yet. The first order of business is taking a crack at becoming the first EcoBoost combo to run into the 8-second zone. Eventually, Ringley also plans to push his engine’s output beyond 1,000 horsepower at the wheels, which would exemplify doing more with less.