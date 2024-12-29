BluePrint Engines has officially unveiled its highly anticipated Motorsports Division at the 2024 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis, Indiana. Known for its excellence in performance crate engines, BluePrint has expanded into motorsports to deliver precision-engineered solutions for racers across drag racing, circle track, off-road, autocross, and drifting disciplines.

“As passionate motorsport enthusiasts ourselves, we are thrilled to bring engines designed for a wide range of racing series to the market,” said Norris Marshall, founder of BluePrint Engines. “We’re eager to power race winners for years to come. Our engines are built right here in the USA and ready to leave their mark on the world of motorsport.”

Adding to the excitement, AZN and Farmtruck from the TV show Street Outlaws were on-site signing autographs and showcasing the latest offerings. Fans gathered to meet the duo and see the engines designed to power the next generation of racing champions.

BluePrint’s engines are engineered and manufactured in the United States, with a focus on delivering optimal horsepower and torque for dirt, asphalt, and road-going competition. The new division represents a significant step forward for the company, which has built a reputation for quality and craftsmanship.

The Motorsports Division underscores BluePrint’s commitment to advancing the performance industry and supporting grassroots motorsports.