Classic Dash Delivers Your Style, Be It Traditional Or Modern

When it comes to automotive gauges, there are two camps for enthusiasts. One revolves around originality while the other likes to update everything about their ride. Luckily, the folks at Classic Dash caters to both groups.

For instance, Classic Dash offers racers and street enthusiasts alike, various styles of analog gauges and a plethora of digital panels that come with or without an ABS composite panel in either matte black, brushed aluminum, or carbon fiber. Order the complete panel and gauge package, and you get a bolt-in replacement for the OEM dash. What’s more, is Classic Dash has more than 100 popular car and truck applications.

Choosing the right gauges sometimes creates confusion about what’s best suited for each application? Choosing wisely means considering a combination of necessity and personal taste. In most cases, what environment the gauges are used for, and the preferences of the builder must also be considered.

Let’s take for example a race car application. It’s important for the driver to quickly be able to monitor everything while speeding around or down the track. For the street enthusiast, expedited read time might not necessarily be a factor while style comes more into play.

Most Classic Dash analog panels accommodate up to six gauges, incorporating the speedometer and tachometer and four smaller monitors. However, there are times when an auxiliary panel is employed to house other gauges. Classic Dash offers its panels with a choice of 20 different gauge styles from the likes of Auto Meter, Classic Instruments, and the economical VeeThree line that includes a GPS speedometer backed by a five-year warranty.

If you’re looking to really modernize your ride, digital dash panels open a plethora of options. If considering digital, Classic Dash offers no less than three brands: AEM, Holley EFI, and RacePak. All are customizable and can be set up to meet the user’s requirements. The technology behind digital dash panels provides additional incentives to make the switch. These include benefits like configurable shift lights, data downloading, and an integrated three-axis accelerometer.

It doesn’t matter if your style is traditional or contemporary, it’s easy to replace a clunky OEM dash and “idiot lights” with a bolt-in panel from Classic Dash. It’s an upgrade that nearly any do-it-yourselfers can typically accomplish in an afternoon using simple hand tools.

For more information about available gauge and complete panels, you can visit classicdash.com and see the various configurations available for your vehicle. For personalized technical assistance call (866) 882-3525.