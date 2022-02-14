Classic Dash Delivers Your Style, Be It Traditional Or Modern

By Randy Bolig February 14, 2022

When it comes to automotive gauges, there are two camps for enthusiasts. One revolves around originality while the other likes to update everything about their ride. Luckily, the folks at Classic Dash caters to both groups.

For instance, Classic Dash offers racers and street enthusiasts alike, various styles of analog gauges and a plethora of digital panels that come with or without an ABS composite panel in either matte black, brushed aluminum, or carbon fiber. Order the complete panel and gauge package, and you get a bolt-in replacement for the OEM dash. What’s more, is Classic Dash has more than 100 popular car and truck applications.

Whether you are looking for a complete panel or just gauges, the choices are nearly endless.

Choosing the right gauges sometimes creates confusion about what’s best suited for each application? Choosing wisely means considering a combination of necessity and personal taste. In most cases, what environment the gauges are used for, and the preferences of the builder must also be considered.

Let’s take for example a race car application. It’s important for the driver to quickly be able to monitor everything while speeding around or down the track. For the street enthusiast, expedited read time might not necessarily be a factor while style comes more into play.

Most Classic Dash analog panels accommodate up to six gauges, incorporating the speedometer and tachometer and four smaller monitors. However, there are times when an auxiliary panel is employed to house other gauges. Classic Dash offers its panels with a choice of 20 different gauge styles from the likes of Auto Meter, Classic Instruments, and the economical VeeThree line that includes a GPS speedometer backed by a five-year warranty.

There are countless styles of gauges available for your ride.

If you’re looking to really modernize your ride, digital dash panels open a plethora of options. If considering digital, Classic Dash offers no less than three brands: AEM, Holley EFI, and RacePak. All are customizable and can be set up to meet the user’s requirements. The technology behind digital dash panels provides additional incentives to make the switch. These include benefits like configurable shift lights, data downloading, and an integrated three-axis accelerometer.

It doesn’t matter if your style is traditional or contemporary, it’s easy to replace a clunky OEM dash and “idiot lights” with a bolt-in panel from Classic Dash. It’s an upgrade that nearly any do-it-yourselfers can typically accomplish in an afternoon using simple hand tools.

For more information about available gauge and complete panels, you can visit classicdash.com and see the various configurations available for your vehicle. For personalized technical assistance call (866) 882-3525.

Article Sources

Classic Dash
https://classicdash.com
(866) 882-3525

More Sources

AEM Electronics
https://www.aemelectronics.com/
(310) 484-2322
Racepak
https://www.holley.com/brands/racepak/
(866) 464-6553
Holley EFI
https://www.holley.com/brands/holley_efi/
(866) 464-6553

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading