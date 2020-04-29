Classic Instruments Employees Support Their Community When It Needs Them Most

By Andy Bolig April 29, 2020

When you’ve been in business for over forty years, you know there’s a two-way street between your business and its local community. Northern Michigan’s Classic Instruments understands that reality very well, and when life shifted from business as usual to lending a helping hand, the folks at Classic Instruments stepped up to the plate.

A local company, Mayfair Plastics in Gaylord, Michigan, is producing protective face shields for hospitals and first responders. As you can imagine, keeping up with the current demand has been, well, quite demanding. Classic Instruments has been 3D printing materials for its business for years. Now they are proud to utilize their talent to help Mayfair keep up with production needs. By utilizing their 3D printing and laser-cutting abilities, they can keep those on the front lines supplied with the safety equipment they require.

Computer-aided laser cutting and 3D printing have enabled companies to pivot production in the name of public safety. Much like other war efforts, support from Main Street is directly felt and appreciated by those on the front lines.

Classic Instruments has also been able to support its hometown of Boyne City, Michigan directly through two local businesses who are also assembling similar shields for first responders. Thanks to modern, computer-aided build techniques, Classic Instruments was able to provide a prototype design and a final tool for production use was made in less than one week!

We are blessed to maintain enough staff in our machine shop to be able to assist these amazing people that care so much about helping others. – Classic Instruments owner John McLeod.

If you’ve ever wondered why it is so important to support those “Made In U.S.A.” product manufacturers, just look around at all the companies that pivoted production to help support their communities and country when it needed them most. History is riddled with times when Main Street, America pulled together to overcome a common foe. It’s not always about the car parts, but rest assured, when this is all over, Classic Instruments, like so many other companies right now, will be opening their doors to offer products for enjoyment rather than survival. When that time comes, make sure that we’re there to support each one of them, as they have supported us through this trying time.

Article Sources

Classic Instruments
https://www.classicinstruments.com/
(800) 575-0461

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles
 

