When you’ve been in business for over forty years, you know there’s a two-way street between your business and its local community. Northern Michigan’s Classic Instruments understands that reality very well, and when life shifted from business as usual to lending a helping hand, the folks at Classic Instruments stepped up to the plate.

A local company, Mayfair Plastics in Gaylord, Michigan, is producing protective face shields for hospitals and first responders. As you can imagine, keeping up with the current demand has been, well, quite demanding. Classic Instruments has been 3D printing materials for its business for years. Now they are proud to utilize their talent to help Mayfair keep up with production needs. By utilizing their 3D printing and laser-cutting abilities, they can keep those on the front lines supplied with the safety equipment they require.

Classic Instruments has also been able to support its hometown of Boyne City, Michigan directly through two local businesses who are also assembling similar shields for first responders. Thanks to modern, computer-aided build techniques, Classic Instruments was able to provide a prototype design and a final tool for production use was made in less than one week!

We are blessed to maintain enough staff in our machine shop to be able to assist these amazing people that care so much about helping others. – Classic Instruments owner John McLeod.

If you’ve ever wondered why it is so important to support those “Made In U.S.A.” product manufacturers, just look around at all the companies that pivoted production to help support their communities and country when it needed them most. History is riddled with times when Main Street, America pulled together to overcome a common foe. It’s not always about the car parts, but rest assured, when this is all over, Classic Instruments, like so many other companies right now, will be opening their doors to offer products for enjoyment rather than survival. When that time comes, make sure that we’re there to support each one of them, as they have supported us through this trying time.