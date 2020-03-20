Combined Engine and EFI Monitoring Made Easy By Dakota Digital

By Randy Bolig March 20, 2020

The aftermarket is flush with great products to improve upon a car’s factory-delivered performance. However, sometimes those new parts don’t play well with other new parts. Case in point. One company’s headers that are typically designed to work with a stock chassis, might not work with another aftermarket company’s upgrade-chassis. In a nutshell, making various performance products work together can be challenging. Upgraded dash clusters and electronic fuel injection have taken the automotive hobby by storm, and there is a compatibility issue that has been resolved by the folks at Dakota Digital.

Dakota Digital

Vehicle integration through a central control box has become a calling card for Dakota Digital, and the advantages are substantial. Most notably, installation is greatly simplified. The BIM expansion modules plug into the main control box and connect to the EFI BIM.

When discussing engine vitals monitoring, many have implemented Dakota Digital’s dash system. This is a great upgrade, but the more modifications you employ in your car in the quest to have the latest technology at your fingertips — like EFI — you run the risk of connectivity issues.

As an example, your temperature gauge needs a dedicated sending unit. In theory, it can’t be shared with the temperature sending unit you use to help control your EFI conversion. Do you know of a connector that makes that happen? If you add an electric fan, now you will need a third sending unit. This is where Dakota Digital has stepped up. With its EFI expansion modules, the company has developed a solution for those using VHX, HDX, RTX, and VFD3 dash systems.

Dakota Digital has been in the business of capturing vital drivetrain output data with its electronic and digital gauges for decades. And now, working with leading EFI-conversion kit manufacturers, it has found a way to “share” that data and eliminate redundancy of data being read (i.e., the need for multiple senders).

Currently available for AEM Infinity, Edelbrock, FAST XFI, HolleyMSD Atomic EFI, and MegaSquirt TBI conversions, the Bus Interface Module (BIM), offers plug-and-play compatibility. The BIM units come with the needed harness(es) that connect directly into the EFI system to share data collected by the EFI computer. That data is then is sent directly to your Dakota Digital gauges via the BIM. What this means is, you can use one temperature sending unit for your EFI and the water temperature gauge in your Dakota Digital dash. Obviously, it does more than just simplify the connection of the sending units.

Dakota Digital

The Fuel Injection BIM units (Holley shown) are designed to read engine information from the Fuel Injection ECU. The modules are a direct plug-in using the supplied two- or four-pin harness for a simple connection to the EFI system.

BIM modules allow you to add up to an additional 16 gauges to your vehicle without cutting extra holes in the dash or installing pillar and pod mounts in your interior. If you’re ready to simplify your dash and EFI upgrades, maybe it’s time to contact Dakota Digital to “modulate” your stress level.

