Cranked Up: Race Car Battery Basics With Performance Distributors

By Brian Wagner April 30, 2020

The last thing you want to deal with as a racer is a car that won’t start — it’s one of the worst feelings ever when you’re at the track. One of the best ways to avoid this issue is to have a battery that’s up to the task of cranking over a high-performance engine. We talked with Brian Caruth from Performance Distributors to get some quick tips about what you need to look for in a race car battery.

The standard car battery isn’t designed to be used in a racing application. When you’re looking for a racecar battery you want to make sure it’s an SLA (sealed lead acid)/AGM-style battery. These are different than the standard automotive battery because they use a dry cell technology, where a passenger car battery uses wet cell technology. A dry cell battery is designed to have a lower internal resistance — this means the cold-cranking amps are not a huge factor like they are for a wet cell battery.

Caruth adds some additional information about why you want a dry cell battery and how the Performance Distributors Dyna-Batt incorporates these features.

“Dry cell batteries will charge quicker than wet cell batteries. The Dyna-Batt’s dry cell technology also leads to lighter weight and smaller size, making it easier to mount in tighter spaces and reducing racecar weight. Although the Dyna-Batt is the ideal racing battery, they also work great in street rods, muscle cars, and off-road vehicles. Sealed lead-acid batteries are not considered as a hazardous material, so racers can have the Dyna-Batt shipped regular parcel shipping without additional handling fees.”

Using a battery designed for racing has several different advantages that you need to consider.

A dry cell racing battery won’t give off noxious fumes like a wet cell battery and it won’t leak acid if it becomes damaged. The dry cell battery is also much lighter, for example, the Dyna-Batt only weighs 13.5-pounds.

Besides being lighter, the Dyna-Batt offers several other advantages racers will want to consider when they purchase a battery.

“The dry cell technology that Dyna-Batt uses is also better for mounting, as it allows the battery to be mounted on its side or upside down if necessary. Being a sealed lead acid battery, there is no danger of an acid leak in the event of an accident and the battery case is damaged. The Dyna-Batt is competitively priced versus other types of racing batteries and is backed by a one-year warranty,” Caruth explains.

Check out the Performance Distributors website right here to learn more about its battery offerings.

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
