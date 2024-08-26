Create A Big Dog Engine With A Coyote Short Block From Texas Speed

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner August 26, 2024

Texas Speed & Performance (TSP) is known for its prowess with LS-based engines, but the Texas-based speed shop can also build a mean Coyote engine too. You can pick up a forged Coyote short block from TSP that uses either a standard block, or a resleeved block, and have it delivered to your door since they’re part of the Brawler Series of engines. Each of these engines are capable of making four-digit horsepower and won’t break the bank.

The standard Gen 3 Coyote short block that TSP offers is capable of handling 1,000+ horsepower. TSP uses a brand new Ford Gen 3 block as the base of this engine. The rotating assembly features a Ford Performance Boss forged crank, K1 4340 H-beam rods with ARP2000 rod blots, and custom Manley piston. This combo will give you a compression ratio range of 10.7:1-11.0:1 depending on what cylinder heads are used. The engine also has ARP main studs, King main and rod bearings, plus TSP Coyote oil squirter block-offs.

Now, if you’re trying to make some serious horsepower, the TSP-sleeved Coyote short block is the way to go. This short block uses a new Ford Gen 3 Coyote block that’s been filled with a set of Darton sleeves. The engine features a Ford Performance Boss forged crankshaft, Manley 4340 Pro Series I-beam connecting rods, and custom Manley pistons for its rotating assembly. You’ll be able to get a final compression ratio of 11.0:1 out of this short block. Just like the standard block, the sleeved block has ARP main studs, King main and rod bearings, plus TSP Coyote oil squirter block-offs. TSP claims this short block can support 1,500+ horsepower depending on how it’s finished up.

You can order the standard short block here, or the sleeved unit right here on the Texas Speed & Performance website.

Article Sources

Texas Speed & Performance
https://www.texas-speed.com
512-863-0900

More Sources

Automotive Racing Products
https://www.arp-bolts.com
(800) 826-3045
Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
King Engine Bearings
https://www.kingbearings.com
(973) 857-0705
Race Winning Brands
https://www.racewinningbrands.com
(714) 898-9763
Manley Performance
http://www.manleyperformance.com
(732) 905-3366
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Create A Big Dog Engine With A Coyote Short Block From Texas Speed

News

Create A Big Dog Engine With A Coyote Short Block From Texas Speed

Ford Set To Show Off A Stampede Of Stunning S650s At Mustang Week

Event News

Ford Set To Show Off A Stampede Of Stunning S650s At Mustang Week

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading