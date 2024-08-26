Texas Speed & Performance (TSP) is known for its prowess with LS-based engines, but the Texas-based speed shop can also build a mean Coyote engine too. You can pick up a forged Coyote short block from TSP that uses either a standard block, or a resleeved block, and have it delivered to your door since they’re part of the Brawler Series of engines. Each of these engines are capable of making four-digit horsepower and won’t break the bank.

The standard Gen 3 Coyote short block that TSP offers is capable of handling 1,000+ horsepower. TSP uses a brand new Ford Gen 3 block as the base of this engine. The rotating assembly features a Ford Performance Boss forged crank, K1 4340 H-beam rods with ARP2000 rod blots, and custom Manley piston. This combo will give you a compression ratio range of 10.7:1-11.0:1 depending on what cylinder heads are used. The engine also has ARP main studs, King main and rod bearings, plus TSP Coyote oil squirter block-offs.

Now, if you’re trying to make some serious horsepower, the TSP-sleeved Coyote short block is the way to go. This short block uses a new Ford Gen 3 Coyote block that’s been filled with a set of Darton sleeves. The engine features a Ford Performance Boss forged crankshaft, Manley 4340 Pro Series I-beam connecting rods, and custom Manley pistons for its rotating assembly. You’ll be able to get a final compression ratio of 11.0:1 out of this short block. Just like the standard block, the sleeved block has ARP main studs, King main and rod bearings, plus TSP Coyote oil squirter block-offs. TSP claims this short block can support 1,500+ horsepower depending on how it’s finished up.

You can order the standard short block here, or the sleeved unit right here on the Texas Speed & Performance website.