Dayco Has A New Way To Fight Belt Slip On Supercharger Drive Belts

The whole game of high performance is to take an existing idea and make it better. Superchargers, like the modern lineup of positive-displacement blowers on cars like the Camaro ZL1 and Dodge Demon, have pushed energy levels into the 700-plus horsepower range. And of course, everybody wants more than the next guy.

To engage this push for more power, Dayco has come up with an innovative way to help you get there. Dayco has made a name for itself in the automotive belt and hose business for decades and recognized the need for a superior link between the crankshaft and the supercharger. While a stock belt will handle stock power, when the call goes out for more boost with different pulleys, belt slippage becomes an issue. Dayco’s solution was to build a supercharger belt that will handle that additional load.

The idea is simple enough. Design a belt made from an Aramid fiber-loaded EPDM material that instantly offers better traction for the pulleys. The analogy is straightforward. It’s like choosing stickier tires when you want more traction compared to harder compound rollers that offer better tread mileage. With the stickier tires, the car hooks. That’s what the new Dayco belt offers compared to stock belts or even the currently popular “green” belt. Note that this new Dayco supercharger belt part number ends with the suffix SC and is available now in both 8- and 10-rib configurations. If you can decipher the part number, the length and rib count is all there. The last three numbers represent the length and an “08” in the second the third numbers in sequence represent 8 ribs while a “10” in the same position in the part number signals a 10-rib belt.

Right now, these stickier Dayco serpentine belts are aimed at specific applications like the ZL1 Camaro, Dodge Demon, Hellcat, and Redeye, and Mustang GT500. But soon enough, there will be a wider length selection aimed at covering the world of aftermarket superchargers.