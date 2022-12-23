Dayco Has A New Way To Fight Belt Slip On Supercharger Drive Belts

By Jeff Smith December 23, 2022

The whole game of high performance is to take an existing idea and make it better. Superchargers, like the modern lineup of positive-displacement blowers on cars like the Camaro ZL1 and Dodge Demon, have pushed energy levels into the 700-plus horsepower range. And of course, everybody wants more than the next guy.

To engage this push for more power, Dayco has come up with an innovative way to help you get there. Dayco has made a name for itself in the automotive belt and hose business for decades and recognized the need for a superior link between the crankshaft and the supercharger. While a stock belt will handle stock power, when the call goes out for more boost with different pulleys, belt slippage becomes an issue. Dayco’s solution was to build a supercharger belt that will handle that additional load.

The new Dayco supercharger belt offers a higher coefficient of friction that is much like sticky drag race tires offering more traction. This new belt offers the potential for reduced slippage especially when pushing the boost curve a little higher.

The idea is simple enough. Design a belt made from an Aramid fiber-loaded EPDM material that instantly offers better traction for the pulleys. The analogy is straightforward. It’s like choosing stickier tires when you want more traction compared to harder compound rollers that offer better tread mileage. With the stickier tires, the car hooks. That’s what the new Dayco belt offers compared to stock belts or even the currently popular “green” belt. Note that this new Dayco supercharger belt part number ends with the suffix SC and is available now in both 8- and 10-rib configurations. If you can decipher the part number, the length and rib count is all there. The last three numbers represent the length and an “08” in the second the third numbers in sequence represent 8 ribs while a “10” in the same position in the part number signals a 10-rib belt.

Right now, these stickier Dayco serpentine belts are aimed at specific applications like the ZL1 Camaro, Dodge Demon, Hellcat, and Redeye, and Mustang GT500. But soon enough, there will be a wider length selection aimed at covering the world of aftermarket superchargers.

Dayco Supercharger Belt Applications

Vehicle       Year    Dayco P/N

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, 6.2L                             2017-2020                          5080830SC

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, 6.2L                             2012-2015                          A080661SC

Chevrolet Corvette ZO6, 6.2L                           2015-2020                          A080851SC

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, 6.2L                           2015-2020                          A080851SC

Cadillac CTS-V, 6.2L                                        2010-2018                          A080661SC

Cadillac CTS-V, 6.2L                                        2009                                  5080660SC

Dodge Challenger Demon/Redeye, 6.2L           2015-2020                          5100580SC

Dodge Challenger Hellcat, 6.2L                        2015-2021                          5100580SC

Dodge Charger Hellcat, 6.2L                             2015-2021                          5100580SC

Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk, 6.2L                       2018-2021                          5100580SC

Ford Mustang GT500, 5.4L                               2007-2012                          5100840SC

Ford Mustang GT500, 5.8L                               2012-2014                          5100837SC

Ford Lightening, Harley Davidson, 5.4L             1999-2003                          5080663SC

Ford Cobra Mustang, 4.6L                                2003-2004                          5080750SC

