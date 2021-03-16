We do many things to make our cars more enjoyable. While horsepower always garners the limelight, upgrades to make our cars more comfortable can single-handedly account for more time behind the wheel.

Some of the things that’ll discourage enthusiasts from hitting the open road with their car are excessive heat and noise infiltrating the cabin area. Design Engineering Inc. has spent years perfecting a response to each of these issues. Its new Universal Upholstery Material effectively addresses each of these concerns while also giving the interior of the vehicle a nice, finished appearance.

DEI’s universal upholstery material comes in a 54 x 79-inch sheet size made with a black, perforated leather-look vinyl that is laminated to an open-cell, 1/8” foam backing. This universal upholstery is perfect for headliners, door panels or package trays. The material’s black finish is mildew resistant, extremely lightweight, and conforms easily to the shape of the panel to which it is being applied.

Besides tidying up the interior of any ride, other benefits of the universal upholstery material are the fact that it greatly reduces the heat and noise coming from the other side of the panel. Of course, what else would you expect from Design Engineering Inc.?