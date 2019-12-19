DiabloSport is Offering Some Seriously Steep Holiday Discounts

By Micah Wright December 19, 2019

Holiday shopping is in full-swing, and in the spirit of giving, we took the time to find some of the best deals for those looking to upgrade their preferred LS or LT powered projectile. The tuning specialists over at DiabloSport are currently offering holiday savings all the way up to 20-percent off SRP on various performance products until the end of December. While any item selected from DiabloSport’s impressive array of power-adders is good in our book, there are a handful of products being offered on the company’s website that have received super steep discounts.

A close look at the DiabloSport inTune i3 programmer

Some of the steepest savings we found on the DiabloSport website begin with inTune i3/Trinity 2 licenses, which are currently being advertised at an impressive 30% off. This gift is ideal for anyone who already owns an inTune i3 or Trinity 2 setup, as it gives them access to the “Update Agent 1.0 Software” (formerly Ignition). Upon updating their device, they can then start adding licenses for a tune. Vehicle coverage goes all the way up to 2020 model year vehicles, and includes data logging options, a simple user interface, and a 50 state emission compliance guarantee. Special holiday pricing for this setup starts at $345.56.

DiabloSport’s Predator 2 tuning kit is an affordable and powerful OBD2 plug-in solution.

We also found the 50 state emissions compliant, fully custom tuneable Predator 2 unit on sale for just over $300 during this holiday promotion. This handheld tuner is an affordable option for anyone looking to garner up to 86 horsepower on pump gas, as it “continues where its predecessor left off by giving users tremendous performance gains, an unprecedented collection of adjustable options, advanced data logging capabilities, and more.”

The Trinity 2 touchscreen is one of the most vibrant display options on the market today, and in EX form offers tunability to boot.

Another notable stocking stuffer is the Trinity 2, which is currently on sale for $539.96. The loaded, EX version of this performance tuner is both a gauge display and a diagnostic tool, which features a high-resolution, 5-inch capacitive touch screen that supports swiping. While EX models provide enthusiasts with 50-state compliant tunes created in-house by DiabloSport, there is also a CMR/custom tuning version for those looking to have a 3rd party tuner step-in. Meanwhile, MX versions of the Trinity 2 are meant to be used as more of a monitoring device on vehicles rocking OBD2 access ports.

 

DiabloSport Marathon and Sprint OBD2 cartridges are an affordable plug-and-play option for vehicle's with cylinder deactivation.

Perhaps one of the most impressive components being advertised at a deep discount, was DiabloSport’s Sprint and Marathon AFM Modules, which are currently on sale for just $188.06. The Marathon version serves as an affordable solution for those looking to boost their fuel economy in 2005+ GM automobiles with Active Fuel Management (AFM), or cylinder deactivation. In order to make a V8 behave more like a four-banger when cruising, this OBD2 plug-in solution forces the vehicle to roll in 4-cylinder mode 80% of the time, as opposed to the OEM 35%. In contrast, the Sprint version plugs in just the same, but hampers cylinder deactivation entirely, forcing the vehicle to pump on all eight pistons continuously, thus giving the driver full power at all times and less exhaust drone on the interstate.

DiabloSport has also slashed prices on its line of Jammer cold-air intakes by 20% for the holidays, with Hooker Blackheart Exhaust systems receiving the same significant discount in order to help vehicle’s breathe a little easier this holiday season. Being that DiabloSport is also part of the Holley Performance Group, many of the parts offered by the Holley brands are available at similar discounts. But be sure to act soon, because these prices disappear at the end of the year, with December 31, 2019 being advertised as the last day to order.

If you truly love someone, you’ll get them a Hooker for the holidays. A high-performance Hooker exhaust that is.

DiabloSports
(866) 404-6141

Micah Wright

Raised on LEGOs by grandfathers who insisted on fixing everything themselves, Micah has been a petrolhead in training since age four. His favorite past times include craft beer, strong cigars, fast cars, and culinary creativity in all of its forms.
