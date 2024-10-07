Eddie Motorsports: Onboard Fire Safety for Performance Vehicles

caeceykillian
By Caecey Killian October 07, 2024

When it comes to vehicle safety, one often overlooked, yet vitally important component is the fire extinguisher. In the unfortunate event of an engine compartment or interior fire, every second counts. Having a reliable fire extinguisher within easy reach can mean the difference between minor damage and a total loss. Eddie Motorsports understands this, offering high-quality fire extinguishers paired with their renowned billet aluminum brackets. By combining these products, Eddie Motorsports provides enthusiasts with a comprehensive safety solution that blends functionality with a touch of style.

The Importance of Onboard Fire Suppression

Fires can occur in vehicles for a variety of reasons, from electrical malfunctions to overheated components. When racing or aggressively driving, the risk increases due to the high stresses placed on the vehicle. In these situations, having an onboard fire extinguisher can prove invaluable. By providing a means to quickly suppress a fire, an extinguisher can prevent the blaze from spreading, potentially saving the vehicle and, more importantly, the occupants.

Eddie Motorsports fire extinguisher

The Eddie Motorsports one-pound, dry chemical fire extinguisher carries a 2B:C rating, is 2 3/4 inches in diameter, and 10 inches tall. It comes with a matching red powder-coated, stamped-steel mounting bracket. Or you can upgrade to a billet aluminum extinguisher bracket available in a variety of finishes.

Eddie Motorsports’ fire extinguisher is designed to provide reliable, effective suppression in emergencies. Their one-pound unit carries a 2B:C rating, ensuring it’s suitable for addressing flammable liquids and electrical fires. Measuring 2-3/4″ in diameter and 10 inches tall, this extinguisher is compact enough for convenient mounting yet powerful enough to tackle small to moderate-sized fires. It’s constructed with durable materials and features a simple, intuitive operation for easy use when every second matters.

Brackets That Withstand the Test of Time

A fire extinguisher is only as good as its mounting bracket. In the event of sudden stops, aggressive cornering, or accidents, a flimsy bracket can fail, rendering the extinguisher unusable. Eddie Motorsports’ brackets are engineered to prevent this. CNC-machined from 6061-T6 aluminum, these brackets offer exceptional strength and durability. They’re designed to securely hold the extinguisher in place, thanks to a round mounting cylinder that fastens permanently to the canister. A stainless steel, aircraft-style quick-release pin ensures the extinguisher can be accessed swiftly and easily.

With multiple styles and colors available, Eddie Motorsports has you coverd.

While safety is paramount, Eddie understands that enthusiasts also want components that enhance their vehicle’s appearance. Their fire extinguisher brackets are available in a machined or polished finish, allowing you to match your existing trim. For a pop of color, Eddie also offers their brackets in various Fusioncoat hues. By providing these finish options, Eddie makes it easy to find a bracket that complements your interior’s aesthetic while providing a critical safety function.

Whether you need a roll cage mount or the ability to mount to a flat service, there's an option for you.

Trust in Eddie Motorsports

A fire extinguisher may not be the most glamorous upgrade, but it’s one of the most important. By installing an Eddie Motorsports fire extinguisher and bracket, you’re taking a proactive step in safeguarding your vehicle and passengers. With their proven performance, durable construction, and focus on style, Eddie’s fire suppression solutions are the perfect choice for any enthusiast. Don’t wait until it’s too late – prioritize your safety and invest in an Eddie Motorsports fire extinguisher and bracket today.

Article Sources

Eddie Motorsports
https://www.eddiemotorsports.com
(888) 813-1293
caeceykillian

About the author

Caecey Killian

I’d rather spend a night in the garage than a night out on the town. With over 10 years of experience building cars and going fast, I am still just as excited to keep learning and keep going faster.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Take a Walk Down Vendor Row at Mustang Week 2024

Hidden Category

Take a Walk Down Vendor Row at Mustang Week 2024

Eddie Motorsports: Onboard Fire Safety for Performance Vehicles

News

Eddie Motorsports: Onboard Fire Safety for Performance Vehicles

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading