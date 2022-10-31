EngineLabs 1,000-Horsepower Godzilla Engine Giveaway Is Now Live

Once again, all of us here at EngineLabs are setting out to put together a killer engine with the sole purpose of giving it away to one of our lucky fans. In our latest engine giveaway, we’re teaming up with Ford Performance Parts to start with a complete, running 7.3-liter Godzilla crate engine. From there, the plan is to once again have our friends at Late Model Engines build the engine live on the PRI Show floor. Yes, you read that right, the LME team is branching out into the Blue Oval.

Since we are starting with a running crate engine this year, we’re actually going to be able to bring you a “before” dyno, not only so we can show how much we’ve gained by turning the 7.3-liter engine into a forced-induction beast, but to also show you what a powerhouse the Godzilla is straight out of the crate. We are partnering with some of the biggest names in the industry to put together a twin-turbocharged modern Ford engine, so realistically, our 1,000-horsepower goal should be easily attainable.

Thanks to the Godzilla’s robust construction, amazing production cylinder heads, and large displacement, making big power from Ford’s latest engine should be light work for the team at LME. Ford’s first pushrod gasoline engine since the last 302 Windsor engine rolled off the assembly line in late 2000, the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine has already proven receptive to the usual performance upgrades. It also has the unique ability to run without an intake manifold, thanks to the injector bosses being cast into the cylinder head.

Like last year, you’ll be able to enter both online at www.EngineLabsGiveaway.com through December 31, 2022, as well as in-person at the SEMA Show (booth 24849 in the Central Hall) November 1-4, 2022, and the PRI Show (Booth 951) on December 8-10, 2022. And also just like last year, additional entries will be accepted by visiting our partners’ booths at the SEMA and PRI shows. Stay tuned as we bring you all the details of the parts and fabrication going into the build before the PRI Show and then make plans to stop by our booth to see the engine come together live on the show floor. If you aren’t able to attend the show, don’t fret, as we’ll be bringing you an in-depth look at the assembly after the fact as well.

This awesome journey to 1,000 horsepower, as well as one lucky fan’s dream, is made possible thanks to our partners in this project: Ford Performance Parts, Summit Racing Equipment, Late Model Engines, Mountain Top, ATI Performance Products, BOOSTane, Brian Tooley Racing, Callies Performance Products, Cometic Gasket, DeatschWerks, Design Engineering, E3 Spark Plugs, Indy Power Products, Johnson Lifters, K1 Technologies, Klotz Synthetics, Kooks Headers, Operational Speed Supply, Precision Turbo, Ryno Classifieds, SCT, Wiseco Pistons, and Wrenchers.

Make sure to submit your entry for the chance to win what will be an absolutely incredible engine.