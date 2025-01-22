Mustang Week and AutoXperts Team Up For Track Action!

Mustang Week: Texas 2025 is revving up for an unforgettable celebration of speed, skill, and community in the Lone Star State! AutoXPerts, a leader in organizing premier driving events, is bringing its expertise and passion to Texas for two days of All-Ford, adrenaline-fueled action this April. With a lineup of thrilling activities at three iconic venues — MSR Houston, Moody Gardens, and Houston Motorsports Park — this event promises to be the ultimate destination for Mustang fans from April 24-27, 2025.

Founded in 2021 by motorsport veteran Jason Childress, AutoXPerts has quickly earned a reputation for delivering innovative, high-quality driving experiences. Jason’s impressive career, from managing Gateway Classic Mustangs to spending over a decade as a professional Monster Truck driver, fuels his mission to create events that are as educational as they are exhilarating. With a team of seasoned instructors and a proven track record of success at events like Ponies in the Smokies and the Sturgis Mustang Rally, AutoXPerts is the perfect partner to take Mustang Week Texas to the next level.

This year’s festivities feature something for everyone, from High-Performance Driving Experiences on MSR Houston’s renowned road course to spectator drags and drifting at Houston Motorsports Park. Whether you’re testing your Ford’s agility on the autocross course, making some laps on the HMP oval in the Spectator Drags, or simply soaking in the sights and sounds of iconic Mustangs like an S550 GT500 or a classic, first-gen pony car, Mustang Week: Texas promises an atmosphere like no other.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this high-octane celebration! Whether you’re a seasoned track enthusiast or a newcomer to the Mustang community, AutoXPerts’ expertly crafted events will leave you with memories to last a lifetime. Get ready to hit the track and experience the thrill of Mustang Week Texas 2025!

What’s Happening at Mustang Week Texas? April 24th, 2025 – MSR Houston

Autoxperts will oversee the entire Track Attack experience at MSR Houston’s 2.4-mile road course. The event features:

High-Performance Driving Experience: Learn high-speed driving techniques from professional instructors. Participants will also receive a limited-edition Track Attack T-shirt.

Track Experience: Take your Mustang on relaxed Parade Laps or ride along with instructors in demo vehicles. This package also includes a Track Attack T-shirt.

Autocross: Put your Mustang’s agility to the test on a challenging cone course, with sessions at MSR and Moody Gardens.

April 25th, 2025 – Houston Motorsports Park

Spectator Drags and Drifting will take center stage at Houston Motorsports Park. Activities include:

Oval Fun Runs: Drive your car at your own pace on the HMP oval.

Spectator Drags – Pizza & Beer Class: Compete for fun, bragging rights, and a prize of two pizzas and a 12-pack of beer!

Spectator Drags – King Class: Battle it out for $2,500 and $1,000 for the runner-up.

Drifting: Watch or ride along with skilled drivers showcasing their drifting skills on the oval.

Why You Should Attend

Autoxperts’ involvement guarantees an event packed with expert guidance and thrilling activities. The team will include 10 experienced instructors ready to help drivers of all skill levels. Additionally, a stellar lineup of Mustangs will be present, including:

S650 Dark Horse

2020-2022 GT500s

GT350 Mustangs

Widebody Fox Car

A possible appearance by a first-gen Classic Mustang!

Whether you’re a seasoned track enthusiast or new to autocross, this event promises an unparalleled experience. Autoxperts’ reputation as a trusted partner for major events like Ponies in the Smokies Autocross and the Sturgis Mustang Rally Autocross ensures that Mustang Week Texas will deliver a world-class experience.

Don’t Miss Out!

Get ready to push your limits, learn from top-tier instructors, and experience the excitement of driving some of the most iconic Mustangs ever built. Mustang Week: Texas 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of speed, skill, and community.

Stay tuned for more updates as the event approaches, and be certain to register early and secure your spot. Let’s hit the track together!